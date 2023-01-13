Home / World News / Ukraine denies Russia controls Soledar: 'Our units are there'

Ukraine denies Russia controls Soledar: 'Our units are there'

world news
Published on Jan 13, 2023 06:57 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "Our units are there, the town is not under Russian control," the spokesperson, Serhiy Cherevatyi said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian army Grad multiple rocket launcher fires rockets at Russian positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine.(AP)
The spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern military command denied on Friday that Russia had seized control of the town of Soledar and said Ukrainian units were still there.

"Our units are there, the town is not under Russian control," the spokesperson, Serhiy Cherevatyi, told Reuters by telephone.

