Ukraine has enough grain stocks to feed population, says minister
Ukraine has large enough grain stocks in territory it still controls to feed the population in these areas, and has enough fuel to meet farmers' daily needs, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy said on Thursday.
Ukraine said last month Russian forces had stolen "several hundred thousand tonnes" of grain in the areas of Ukraine they have occupied since the invasion began on Feb. 24 and this could affect the food security of local population.
The Kremlin has denied the allegation.
On Thursday, Vysotskiy said, "Today we have about 25 million tonnes of grain and oilseeds in stocks. If we are talking about the temporarily occupied territory, there were about 1.3 million tonnes of grain".
"From the point of view of providing food (grains and cereals) for all 40 million Ukrainians, we have sufficient reserves in the controlled territory," he added.
He also said Ukraine had stepped up grain exports by using alternative routes in April after Russia blocked ports on the Black Sea, and that he expected grain exports to increase further in May.
Ukraine's grain exports fell to around 923,000 tonnes in April from 2.8 million tonnes in the same month in 2021 due to the war, analyst APK-Inform said this week.
The consultancy said the country's exports included 768,486 tonnes of corn and 127,130 tonnes of wheat. Ukraine also exported 151,529 tonnes of sunflower oil and 169,681 tonnes of oilseeds, mostly sunseed.
According to International Grains Council data, Ukraine was the world's fourth-largest grain exporter in the 2020/21 season, selling 44.7 million tonnes abroad.
-
Israel says Putin apologised for foreign minister's Hitler remarks
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had apologised for his foreign minister's comments claiming Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins. Bennett, after a call with the Russian leader, said he accepted the apology and thanked Putin for clarifying his position. Bennett also said he asked Putin to consider allowing the evacuation of the besieged Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol.
-
Former WhatsApp executive says he regrets Facebook's $22 bn acquisition deal
Former business officer of WhatsApp Neeraj Arora has expressed regret over the mammoth deal negotiated between the instant messaging platform and the social media giant Meta, then known as Facebook, in 2014. Facebook's acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014 was one of the biggest deals in the technology industry – larger than any of Meta's peers like Google, Microsoft or Apple ever did.
-
Covid: Millions stay home in Beijing as Xi vows to continue dynamic zero policy
Millions of Beijing residents worked and studied from home on Thursday at the end of a five-day Labour Day holiday as Covid-19-related restrictions continued in the city and the government warned that “hidden” sources of the infection were lurking within communities. If the holidays were subdued because of Covid-containing protocols, the resumption was equally so. Dining in restaurants continues to be banned as well until further notice.
-
Almost 3 times as many died as a result of Covid globally than reported: WHO
Almost three times as many people have died as a result of Covid-19 as the official data show, according to a new World Health Organization report, the most comprehensive look at the true global toll of the pandemic so far. The official count of deaths directly attributable to COVID-19 and reported to WHO in that period, from January 2020 to the end of December 2021, is slightly more than 5.4 million.
-
Belarus Prez Lukashenko says doing ‘everything’ to stop Ukraine war
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko's statement comes two days after his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of not taking peace talks seriously in order to end the conflict. In a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Putin also said the West must stop supplying weapons to Ukraine.
