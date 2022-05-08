Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ukraine war live: Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege
Live

Ukraine war live: Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege

Russia-Ukraine war highlights: The fighting between the two countries entered its 74th day with no signs of peace. Thousands of people have been killed in the war, with the latest attack on Azovstal steel work plant.
Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol during shelling, in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine.(AP)
Updated on May 08, 2022 07:56 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Russia-Ukraine war highlights: The fighting between Vladimir Putin's Russia and Volodymyr Zelensky's Ukraine is continuing for the 74th  straight day, with no signs of peace between the two countries. All women and children were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged Mariupol port city, Kyiv said on Saturday. 

US president Joe Biden, UK PM Boris Johnson and other G-7 leaders are set to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky via a video call on Sunday. Ahead of the virtual meeting, the UK announced an aid of $1.3 billion in military assistance to the war-torn nation.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 08 May 2022 07:56 AM

    UK to provide 1.3 billion pounds of further military support to Ukraine

    Britain said it would provide a further 1.3 billion pounds ($1.60 billion) in military support and aid to Ukraine, making the pledge ahead of a planned video call on Sunday by Group of Seven leaders with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

  • Sun, 08 May 2022 07:32 AM

    Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege

    Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa on Saturday and bombarded a besieged steel mill in Mariupol, hoping to complete their conquest of the port in time for Victory Day celebrations, AP reported. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis ukraine
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.