Ukraine war live: Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege

Russia-Ukraine war highlights: The fighting between Vladimir Putin's Russia and Volodymyr Zelensky's Ukraine is continuing for the 74th straight day, with no signs of peace between the two countries. All women and children were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged Mariupol port city, Kyiv said on Saturday.

US president Joe Biden, UK PM Boris Johnson and other G-7 leaders are set to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky via a video call on Sunday. Ahead of the virtual meeting, the UK announced an aid of $1.3 billion in military assistance to the war-torn nation.