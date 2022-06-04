Ukraine war: Russia destroyed US-supplied weapons in dozens, claims Putin | 5 points
Russian president Vladimir Putin on Saturday said that his forces were already destroying American-supplied weapons by dozen, news agency Reuters quoted Russian news agency RIA.
This comes days after Washington DC unveiled a $700 million package of sophisticated weapons for Ukraine, AP had reported. The most advanced rocket systems will reach the battlefront in the next three weeks, raising questions whether they would reach on time to thwart Moscow's slow but steady games.
Earlier in the day, the Russian defence ministry claimed it shot down a Ukrainian military transport plane which was carrying weapons and munitions near the Black Sea port of Odesa. The ministry said Russian missiles also struck an artillery training centre in Ukraine's Sumy region where foreign instructors worked.
With the war entering the 101st day, the fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces continues with the same ferocious with no signs of peace in the offing. Here are the top five developments from warzone Ukraine.
1. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian forces hit a 17th century Ukrainian Orthodox monastry in eastern Donetsk, Reuters reported. The Russian defence ministry issued a denial, accusing the Ukrainian troops of setting fire to the All Saints Monastery before retreat.
2. The Ukrainian forces have claimed to have recaptured a swathe of Sievierodonetsk, what is being termed as a rare counter-offensive against Russia's main assault force, Reuters reported. The Ukrainian claim could not be independently verified and Moscow said its own forces were making gains there. But it was the first time Kyiv has claimed to have launched a big counter-attack in Sieverodonetsk after days of yielding ground there.
3. A top US general said Finland and Sweden joining NATO would put Russia in a difficult military position in the Baltic Sea, Reuters reported. "So from a Russian perspective that will be very problematic for them, militarily speaking, and it would be very advantageous to NATO," said Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
4. Ukraine has slammed French president Emmanuel Macron's comments who said that Moscow shouldn't be humiliated to improve chances of diplomatically resolving the war. "Calls to avoid humiliation of Russia can only humiliate France and every other country that would call for it," AFP quoted Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
5. The Mediterranean countries on major migrant routes into Europe are expecting over 1.50 lakh arrivals this year due to food shortages arising from the Ukrainian conflict, which threaten a new migration wave from Africa and the middle East, Reuters reported. "This year the frontline member states are expected, as we have discussed between us, to receive more than 150,000 migrants," Cyprus Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said on Saturday after a meeting with fellow ministers of the so-called MED5 group in Venice.
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded about 1 am Saturday at a home in Socorro, a town on the Mexican border near El Paso, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. As many as 100 people were there. Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, Burton said.
London beer prices top £8 a pint for first time, FT reports
The average price of a pint of beer in Britain has increased to £3.95 this year from £2.30 in 2008, the FT cited CGA as saying. Pubs may need to raise prices further as the cost of barley to make beer jumps with pressures stemming from the war in Ukraine, according to the newspaper.
This country wants to be called 'Türkiye'. Find out why
Earlier this year, the government also released a promotional video as part of its attempts to change its name in English. The video shows tourists from across the world saying “Hello Türkiye” at famous destinations.
Nepal plane crash: Aviation rules tightened after tragic deaths of 22
Air traffic control lost contact with the twin-prop plane shortly after it took off from Pokhara and headed for Jomsom, a popular Himalayan trekking destination. The wreckage was found a day later, with all 16 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans who were on board killed.
Four killed, 14 injured as quakes hit southwest China
A shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hit a sparsely populated area in Sichuan province about 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of provincial capital Chengdu, broadcaster CCTV said. It was followed three minutes later by a second quake of magnitude 4.5 in a nearby county where the deaths and injuries occurred, according to CCTV. Footage obtained by the broadcaster showed dozens of schoolchildren screaming and ducking under desks as their building started to shake, before dashing out of the classroom with arms over their heads.
