Search
Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ukrainian pilot killed, F-16 downed amid heavy Russian missile attack

ByHT News Desk
Jun 29, 2025 11:45 AM IST

A Ukrainian pilot was killed and an F-16 fighter jet was lost during a major Russian missile and drone attack, the Kyiv military said.

A Ukrainian pilot died and an F-16 fighter jet was lost while defending against a large Russian missile and drone attack at night, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday, reported news agency Reuters.

One of the last two promised F16 fighter jets is leaving Volkel Air Base on its way to be handed over to Ukraine, in Volkel, on May 26, 2025. Ukraine received its first F-16 jets from the Netherlands and Denmark in 2024.(AFP)
One of the last two promised F16 fighter jets is leaving Volkel Air Base on its way to be handed over to Ukraine, in Volkel, on May 26, 2025. Ukraine received its first F-16 jets from the Netherlands and Denmark in 2024.(AFP)

According to the military, this is the third time an F-16 has been lost during the ongoing Russia Ukraine crisis.

The Ukrainian air force said the pilot shot down seven air targets during Russia's missile attack, but his aircraft was damaged while taking down the last one and began to lose altitude.

"The pilot used all of his onboard weapons and shot down seven air targets. While shooting down the last one, his aircraft was damaged and began to lose altitude," the Ukrainian air force said in a post on Telegram, reported Reuters.

The Kyiv military added that the pilot did everything possible to steer the damaged F-16 away from a populated area but was unable to eject in time.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russia launched a large-scale overnight attack targeting six different locations across the country. Moscow fired 477 drones and 60 missiles of various types, it said. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 211 drones and 38 missiles during the assault, the military added.

More details awaited.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Ukrainian pilot killed, F-16 downed amid heavy Russian missile attack
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On