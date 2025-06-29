Ukrainian pilot killed, F-16 downed amid heavy Russian missile attack

A Ukrainian pilot died and an F-16 fighter jet was lost while defending against a large Russian missile and drone attack at night, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday, reported news agency Reuters. One of the last two promised F16 fighter jets is leaving Volkel Air Base on its way to be handed over to Ukraine, in Volkel, on May 26, 2025. Ukraine received its first F-16 jets from the Netherlands and Denmark in 2024.(AFP)

According to the military, this is the third time an F-16 has been lost during the ongoing Russia Ukraine crisis.

The Ukrainian air force said the pilot shot down seven air targets during Russia's missile attack, but his aircraft was damaged while taking down the last one and began to lose altitude.

"The pilot used all of his onboard weapons and shot down seven air targets. While shooting down the last one, his aircraft was damaged and began to lose altitude," the Ukrainian air force said in a post on Telegram, reported Reuters.

The Kyiv military added that the pilot did everything possible to steer the damaged F-16 away from a populated area but was unable to eject in time.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russia launched a large-scale overnight attack targeting six different locations across the country. Moscow fired 477 drones and 60 missiles of various types, it said. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 211 drones and 38 missiles during the assault, the military added.

More details awaited.