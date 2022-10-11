Ukrainian soldier called back to the front despite missile strike on his home

Maxim was on leave from the front lines for the first time in six months to celebrate his wife's birthday when Russian missiles slammed into the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, damaging their home.

"I'm very angry," Maxim said as he prepared to return more determined than ever to push back the Russians in northeast Ukraine and do the utmost to protect his loved ones.

He had been due to return on Monday following his week's leave but the Ukrainian army has now given him an extra day to clean up the mess in his home.

"As long as (Vladimir) Putin is in power, this can happen everywhere," said Maxim, a heavyset 45-year-old.

Read more: Russia’s ‘ruthless’ commander for Ukraine war and the Monday's blitz: Explained

The businessman, who joined the nationwide call to arms right after Russia's invasion on February 24, vented his anger and frustration.

"It had been more than six months since I had been home. Here I had the right to celebrate my wife's birthday," he said, his military papers in hand.

"We are fighting on the front exactly to protect these places" far from the frontlines, he said. "But they still manage to hit them."

Two days after the partial destruction of the sole bridge between Russia and Crimea, a humiliation for Putin, Russia fired 83 missiles at Ukraine, some 43 shot down by Ukraine's air defences, the defence ministry said.

The 40 others hit many energy facilities as well as civilian infrastructure, killing at least 11 people and wounding 64 others throughout Ukraine, according to the latest official toll.