UK's Birmingham airport temporarily shuts runway after emergency landing

Birmingham airport in central England temporarily shut its runway on Wednesday after a small aircraft was involved in an emergency landing that left one person with minor injuries. Birmingham airport, which served some 13 million passengers last year, is Britain's third largest outside London.(Reuters)

The airport said in a later update on Wednesday that the runway was likely to remain close until 2000 local time (1900 GMT).

The police said in a post on X that emergency crews responded to the incident, which occurred at around 1240 GMT.

All people on board the aircraft had been discharged by the emergency services. Check in services and security screening were temporarily closed, it added.

Images shared on social media showed a small propeller aircraft stationary on the runway of Britain's seventh busiest airport.

The aircraft is a Beech B200 Super King Air that took off at 1211 local time and was bound for Belfast in Northern Ireland, according to plane tracking website Flightradar24.

The airport website showed some flights have been diverted to other British airports and some departures have been cancelled or delayed.

