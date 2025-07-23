2 people killed in shooting in Northern Ireland, 2 others seriously injured

Two people were shot dead and two others were seriously injured in a shooting incident in Northern Ireland's rural area, reported Associated Press. The motive behind the deadly shooting incident is not yet known. (Representational Photo/REUTERS)

The shooting happened in Northern Ireland's Maguiresbridge village, which is around 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Belfast. According to the police, the public there was at no ongoing risk due to the shooing.

On Wednesday morning at around 8 am (local time), the police and paramedics were called to an address in the village, the report added.

Those who were seriously injured in the shooting are undergoing treatment in two hospitals, according to the ambulance service.

Why the deadly incident took place and what was the motive behind it is not immediately known.

The area's representative in the Northern Ireland Assembly, Deborah Erskine, said that the incident has left the local community “stunned”. She described the place where the shooting happened as “a rural, quiet area.”

“Everyone is deeply affected by what has happened this morning,” AP quoted her as saying. “My deepest condolences are with the families of those who have been killed as a result of this incident. Their lives have been turned upside down this morning," she added.

Indian assaulted in Ireland

The shooting incident in Norethern Ireland comes days after an Indian citizen faced a suspected racist attack in neighbouring Ireland's Dublin. The police there is probing incident as a hate crime, reported Irish Times.

The Indian man, said to be in his 40s, was attacked by a group of young men in the Tallaght area of Dublin on July 19. They allegedly removed the Indian man's pants before he was rescued by locals.

The man had multiple wounds and was bleeding from his face, arms and legs when he was rescued. He was rushed to the Tallaght University Hospital with injuries and was discharged from the hospital on July 20.

The Indian Embassy in Ireland took note of the incident and said that it was in touch with the victim and his family. It added that all requisite assisstances are being offered and that the Embassy is also in touch with the relevant Irish authorities.