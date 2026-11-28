Former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot's attempts to oust caretaker prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu have entered a new phase after his coalition moved closer to joining forces with United Torah Judaism (UTJ), an ultra-Orthodox party that has long backed Netanyahu.

Gadi Eisenkot's bloc received 48 seats as compared to the 53 seats by Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition. (Bloomberg/File) more less

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The UTJ on Thursday said it was ready to begin talks over joining forces with Eisenkot, despite their long-standing dispute over obligatory military service for Haredi Jewish men, according to The Washington Post. The party broke away from Netanyahu's government over his failure to push through stronger draft exemptions.

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Furthermore, Mansour Abbas, the leader of the Arab-Israeli party Ra'am, says his party could be willing to join Eisenkot’s government or at least vote for it to take power, while another Arab party, the Joint List, said it could provide outside support to Eisenkot's administration.

There was once a time when the idea of ultra-Orthodox parties and Arab parties being together on the same side was unimaginable, but now it is looking more and more like a possibility as government formation talks continued, as per the report.

Unusual political dynamics

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{{^usCountry}} Eisenkot's unusual coalition already includes a hard-line nationalist party and a left-wing party, which decided to mend their differences and form the government after neither of the two main blocs managed to form the majority in the 120-member Knesset. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eisenkot's unusual coalition already includes a hard-line nationalist party and a left-wing party, which decided to mend their differences and form the government after neither of the two main blocs managed to form the majority in the 120-member Knesset. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the Arab parties managed to win 19 seats, making them a political force hard to ignore despite Netanyahu and his supporters branding them terror supporters and warning that including them in the government would put Israel's security at risk.

Bringing the ultra-Orthodox parties into Eisenkot's coalition would add a new layer to the fragile political landscape of Israel, particularly on the issue of mandatory military service.

While most Israeli men are required to serve in the military, ultra-Orthodox parties strongly oppose conscription, arguing that military service threatens their religious way of life. With Israel facing war on multiple fronts since 2023, this exemption has been a source of resentment among supporters of Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beiteinu party, who largely view the ultra-Orthodox as welfare-state freeloaders, according to the Washington Post.

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On the other hand, Arab parties and ultra-Orthodox parties, despite their fundamentally different religious outlooks, share common ground on issues such as conservative social values and a strong dependence on state funding.

By Friday, a possible Eisenkot government seems to bring ultra-Orthodox and Arab parties together, sparking alarm in the Netanyahu camp. However, Netanyahu is reportedly considering serving as the second prime minister in a rotation agreement with Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot to form a national unity government.

How Israel has relied on Arab and ultra-Orthodox parties

This is not the first time any Israeli government has relied on Arab and ultra-Orthodox parties. Yitzhak Rabin’s Labour-led government in 1992 included the ultra-Orthodox Shas party while relying on outside support from Arab parties.

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Netanyahu has relied on ultra-Orthodox partners for decades. While he now describes Arab parties as terror supporters, in 2021, Netanyahu openly campaigned in Arab towns and courted Mansour Abbas as a potential coalition member. However, this effort was dropped after far-right minister Bezalel Smotrich refused to servce alongside Abbas.

The Ra'am later joined Naftali Bennett's coalition a few weeks later. However, Bennett later apologised for the alliance and previously opposed a government reliant on Arab parties, the report said.