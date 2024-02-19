 UN considers to appoint envoy to engage Taliban with global community | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / UN considers to appoint envoy to engage Taliban with global community

UN considers to appoint envoy to engage Taliban with global community

Reuters |
Feb 19, 2024 06:36 PM IST

Antonio Guterres told a press conference that Taliban representatives did not accept an invitation to a meeting of international envoys.

The United Nations secretary general will begin consultations on the appointment of a U.N. envoy to coordinate engagement between Afghanistan's Taliban government and the international community, he said on Monday.

A Taliban fighter stands guard as women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group, in Kabul,(AP)
A Taliban fighter stands guard as women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group, in Kabul,(AP)

Antonio Guterres told a press conference that Taliban representatives did not accept an invitation to a meeting of international envoys to Afghanistan that he convened in Doha on Sunday and Monday.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Guterres added that he hoped Taliban officials would attend the next such meeting.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On