UN considers to appoint envoy to engage Taliban with global community
Reuters |
Feb 19, 2024 06:36 PM IST
Antonio Guterres told a press conference that Taliban representatives did not accept an invitation to a meeting of international envoys.
The United Nations secretary general will begin consultations on the appointment of a U.N. envoy to coordinate engagement between Afghanistan's Taliban government and the international community, he said on Monday.
Antonio Guterres told a press conference that Taliban representatives did not accept an invitation to a meeting of international envoys to Afghanistan that he convened in Doha on Sunday and Monday.
Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!
Guterres added that he hoped Taliban officials would attend the next such meeting.
Share this article