US Air Force captain arrested in Japan's Okinawa for alleged drunk driving

Japanese police arrested a US Air Force captain Saturday on suspicion of drunk driving in Okinawa, a police spokesman said, in the latest twist to strains between the Pacific allies.

Police arrested the 27-year-old as he "was driving on a road in Okinawa City at around 3:09 am Saturday." (Unsplash )

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The arrest comes just a week after Tokyo and Washington agreed to measures aimed at preventing crimes by US service members on the island of Okinawa after a murder allegedly involving an American Marine triggered outrage.

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The US military has around 54,000 personnel stationed in Japan, mostly on Okinawa. Crimes committed by its members have been a thorn in relations between the close security allies.

US officials also said last week they would extend a curfew to lower-ranking service members through December 7, while banning all service members from drinking alcohol outside their homes between midnight and 5 am.

Police arrested the 27-year-old as he "was driving on a road in Okinawa City at around 3:09 am Saturday," a spokesman for Okinawa prefectural police told AFP.

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{{^usCountry}} "It is not clear if he violated the curfew" imposed by US officials, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It is not clear if he violated the curfew" imposed by US officials, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The arrested captain was assigned to Kadena Air Base on Okinawa, Kyodo News reported.

Officials at the base were not immediately available for comment.