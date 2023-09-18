News / World News / US Air Force's F-35 flying without pilot: Best memes and jokes

US Air Force's F-35 flying without pilot: Best memes and jokes

ByJahanvi Sharma
Sep 18, 2023 06:38 PM IST

The US military has initiated the search for a $80 million F-35 aircraft that continues to fly on autopilot, after pilot-ejection.

The US military has requested public cooperation in the search for an $80 million F-35 aircraft that continues to fly on autopilot, after pilot-ejection.

While the government and the military continue the search mission for the aircraft, people have taken to Twitter to share memes and jokes about the ongoing scenario.
Here are some of the best memes and jokes on #F35:

New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 18, 2023
