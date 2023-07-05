Major changes coming up in US citizenship test: What we know so far

The US citizenship test- one of the final steps toward citizenship in the country- is being updated. The process requires legal permanent residency for years before applying. The test was last changed by former US president Donald Trump's administration in 2020 when it was made longer and more difficult. After Joe Biden took office, he signed an executive order aimed at eliminating barriers to citizenship- changing it back to its previous version which was updated in 2008.

A view of the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)