A US climber has died while descending Nepal's Mera Peak after summiting the 6,476-metre (21,247-foot) mountain in the Everest region, a local official said Monday.

A 66-year-old US climber was found dead at the high camp on Mera Peak in Nepal's Everest region after summiting the 6,476-metre mountain, a local official said. (Representational image) more less

"His body was found inside a tent at the high camp, at around 5,800 meters on Sunday," Bhupendra Thapa, assistant chief district officer of Solukhumbu, told AFP.

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The body of the 66-year-old was airlifted to Kathmandu later that afternoon.

"The cause of death can only be ascertained after a post-mortem," Thapa said.

Nepal is home to eight of the world's 14 highest peaks, and foreign climbers who flock to its mountains are a major source of revenue for the country.

Also read: ‘Being a Gurkha’: Mountaineer Nirmal Purja ‘Dai’, killed by avalanche, had ‘only one dream’

Fears for the industry rose after a devastating flood hit Nepal in August, but expedition organisers say most climbers did not cancel their trips.

Autumn expeditions on the Himalayas are less popular because of the shorter, colder days, snowy terrain and a narrow summit window compared to the busy spring.

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{{^usCountry}} Nepal has issued over 500 permits for nine peaks, about half of the total permits issued in spring. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nepal has issued over 500 permits for nine peaks, about half of the total permits issued in spring. {{/usCountry}}