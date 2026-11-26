Senior Democrats on Wednesday accused US President Donald Trump of a "blatant attempt" to rebuild his "illegal global tariffs" after he proposed a fresh round of duties on 14 major economies, including India.

US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) more less

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The Democrats, who capitalised on the widespread unpopularity of Trump’s economic agenda and tariffs to storm to victory in this month’s midterm elections, vowed to battle the tariffs when they take control of both houses of Congress in January.

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"Donald Trump lacks object permanence. Only weeks after Americans overwhelmingly voted against his high tariffs and higher prices agenda, he's back with another round,” said Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, who is poised to take over the Senate’s powerful Finance Committee in January. Wyden referred to the new tariffs as a “blatant attempt” to reconstruct Trump’s “illegal global tariffs”.

Deep Dive What tariff rate has the US proposed on Indian imports? The proposal would set tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods, or 17% if India reaches a trade agreement with the US. The proposal is not final. Why are Democrats opposing Trump's proposed tariffs? Democrats argue the tariffs could raise prices for American consumers, harm businesses and strain ties with allies. They also question the president's authority to impose broad tariffs without Congress. When will the proposed tariffs be reviewed, and can they still change? Written comments and requests to appear are due January 5, 2027, and public hearings begin January 25. The USTR will consider comments before taking any final action.

The new proposed tariffs are authorised under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 on nearly all imports from 14 economies, including India, China, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam. The administration claimed the industrial policies of these economies created "structural excess capacity" in manufacturing. India faces a proposed tariff rate of up to 25%, which could go down to 17% if a trade deal is reached.

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{{^usCountry}} US Senator Chuck Schumer, who has previously led the Democrats in the Senate, also opposed the tariffs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US Senator Chuck Schumer, who has previously led the Democrats in the Senate, also opposed the tariffs. {{/usCountry}}

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“Donald Trump never learns. The bad actor here is China, and instead of addressing the problem, Trump continues to let them dictate the terms while alienating our allies and passing the costs onto American families, with little benefit for American workers,” he said in a post on X.

Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia, the senior House Democrat on the Joint Economic Committee, took aim at the investigation behind the tariffs.

"Responding to the nationwide rejection of Trump's tariffs on Election Day by raising them further under the pretense of a sham investigation shows that Congress can't leave these authorities in the hands of the President,” Beyer said.

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Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington called the action "an abuse of authorities that were never intended to give the president the power to impose sweeping tariffs and go around Congress."

“We need thoughtful cooperation with our allies to address the challenges posed by Chinese trade practices, trying to solve everything with tariffs only hurts consumers and raises prices,” she said.

Rep. Grace Meng of New York, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, highlighted the impact of the new tariffs on businesses owned by Asian-Americans.

"From New York City's Chinatown to Chicago's Little India to Orange County's Little Saigon, our communities are being crushed by Trump's failed economic policies and want leaders who will deliver affordability," Meng said.

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For now, the tariffs remain a proposal with public hearings set for January 25. By then, Democrats will hold majorities in both chambers, and several promised to fight them.

“As incoming Finance Committee Chairman, I will use every tool at my disposal to end Trump's tariff chaos and restore Congress's constitutional authority over trade," Senator Wyden said.