US forces in UK on alert after suspected drone sightings over RAF Lakenheath in England

United States bases in the United Kingdom were placed on alert after suspected unauthorised drones were sighted atop the Royal Air Force's Lakenheath base in England on Friday evening.

(FILES) A street sign pointing the way to an entrance of RAF (Royal Air Force) Lakenheath, home of the US Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing, is seen near the village of Lakenheath, east of England, on June 15, 2020. (AFP)

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The base, located in England's East Anglia, houses US Air Force airmen, primarily the USAF 48th Fighter Wing. A spokesperson for the base told Reuters that they responded to the incident Friday. No infrastructure of either RAF or USAF was affected.

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"We continue to work ​closely with our host nation counterparts ⁠to ensure the ⁠safety and security of our U.S. service members, U.S. ⁠and ‌host nation civilians, contractors, and all of our families," a USAF spokesperson told Reuters.

The UK Ministry of Defence told the BBC that the situation has been resolved and that they are working with their US counterparts to establish the facts around it. BBC also cited locals who said that sirens were sounded at the base in Suffolk County, as well as at the nearby RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: U.S. Aircraft Evacuated From Second U.K. Base Due to Iran Threat Claims about alert level cause panic {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: U.S. Aircraft Evacuated From Second U.K. Base Due to Iran Threat Claims about alert level cause panic {{/usCountry}}

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Multiple social media accounts claimed that the US Armed Forces issued the Delta alert in its Force Protection Condition (FCON). However, no reports or official communication from the US Army confirms this, French news outlet The Nacionale reported.

Contrary to the claims, Reuters reported that the FPCON alert level at US Air Force bases in the UK has been raised to Charlie: the second-highest category.

Also read: US charges three over alleged terror plot targeting UK's RAF Fairford airbase

RAF Fairford incident in backdrop

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Friday's suspected drone sightings come on the heels of a major security incident at the RAF Fairford, another joint US-UK air force base in England. On September 29, suspicious vans were seen moving in the direction of the base, sparking a large police response.

UK Army's bomb disposal squad, assisted by local police, responded to the incident. 85 houses were evacuated and the entire area was placed under a temporary cordon. In the aftermath of the incident, USAF removed its B-1 Lancer bomber from RAF Fairford.

UK authorities attributed the incident to an Iran-linked plot.