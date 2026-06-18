Iran war LIVE: Deal takes ‘immediate effect’ as leaders sign, all eyes on Geneva ceremony
Iran war LIVE: Leaders of Iran and the US have signed a memorandum of agreement, an interim document to end the Middle East war, moderator Pakistani has confirmed. 'It shall enter into force with immediate effect", Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.
- 1 Mins agoLNG tanker heads toward Hormuz as US-Iran pact goes into effect
- 8 Mins agoOil slips again as US, Iran sign peace deal
- 14 Mins agoInside the 14-point draft agreement
- 19 Mins agoTop Democrats demand Rubio brief US Congress on Iran peace deal
- 21 Mins agoWhat White House said
- 22 Mins agoTrump's first words after signing the document
- 23 Mins agoUS official says US and Iran presidents have signed agreement
- 32 Mins agoFirst visuals of Trump signing MoU emerge
- 36 Mins agoModerator Pakistan says deal ‘into force with immediate effect’
- 42 Mins agoUS, Iran leaders sign interim doc to end Middle East war
Iran war LIVE: Leaders of Iran and the US have signed a memorandum of understanding, an interim document to end the Middle East war, moderator Pakistani has confirmed. 'It shall enter into force with immediate effect", Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said. Sharif said Pakistan and co-mediator Qatar will still host an official signing ceremony on Friday in Switzerland. His post came shortly after Trump said he’d signed the agreement during a dinner at the Palace of Versailles....Read More
The agreement calls for Tehran to, at a minimum, dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and would waive but not permanently end sanctions on the country, the Associated Press reported, citing US officials.
The agreement would also open the Strait of Hormuz toll-free for two months and affirm a commitment to Lebanon’s territorial integrity in the face of Israel’s invasion against the Hezbollah militant group.
Iran war LIVE: LNG tanker heads toward Hormuz as US-Iran pact goes into effect
Iran war LIVE: A liquefied natural gas tanker that loaded in Qatar is nearing the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reported. This comes hours after US and Iran leaders signed the MoU to end the 3-month-long war in Middle East that upended the energy market.
The Mraikh, which picked up a shipment earlier this month, is heading toward the chokepoint after being stuck in the Persian Gulf since February, according to ship-tracking data. The vessel, which is chartered by QatarEnergy, is signaling Pakistan’s Port Qasim as its next location.
Qatar is aiming to restore most of its export capacity within two months of Hormuz reopening, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. That will require securing vessels to lift shipments — although no empty LNG tanker has sailed into the Persian Gulf since the conflict began in late February.
Iran war LIVE: Oil slips again as US, Iran sign peace deal
Iran war LIVE: Oil prices fell in early trading on Thursday after the U.S. and Iran signed an interim agreement that would end the Iran war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and waive U.S. sanctions on Tehran's oil, resolving the largest energy supply disruption in history.
Brent crude futures were down 89 cents, or 1.12%, at $78.66 a barrel as of 0005 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate fell 98 cents, or 1.28%, to $75.81 a barrel.
The benchmarks resumed their decline, reversing gains made on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he could resume his bombing campaign if Iran's leaders "don't behave".
"The sell-off extended as energy markets continued to aggressively price in a faster-than-expected return of Iranian barrels following the recent U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.
via Reuters
Iran war LIVE: Inside the 14-point draft agreement
Iran war LIVE: The Iran and the United States have agreed to a memorandum of understanding to end more than 3 months of war, that will put an end to the fighting in West Asia. The deal will be formally signed in Switzerland on Friday. The 14-point memorandum of understanding, though not officially announced, mentions the war in Lebanon, Strait of Hormuz, and other contesting issues. Here are some key points:
- The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States undertake to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to refrain from interfering in each other’s internal affairs.
- The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States undertake to negotiate and reach a final agreement within a maximum period of 60 days, extendable by mutual consent.
- The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States agree that an implementation mechanism will be established to oversee the successful implementation of and future commitment to the Final Agreement.
Iran war LIVE: Top Democrats demand Rubio brief US Congress on Iran peace deal
Iran war LIVE: Top Democratic lawmakers have demanded that Secretary of State Marco Rubio brief the US Congress on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Iran to end the over three-month war.
In a letter addressed to Rubio on Wednesday, Congressmen Gregory Meeks, Jim Himes and Adam Smith, the ranking members of the House committees on Foreign Affairs, and Intelligence and Armed Services, respectively, sought an "immediate" briefing to Congress upon his return to Washington.
Rubio is accompanying President Donald Trump on his visit to France for the G7 Summit and related engagements.
"While we welcome the Administration's turn toward diplomacy and its decision to end this war of choice, the Administration must provide Congress with greater details about the MoU, any side agreements, and the Administration's plan and strategy for the 60-day ceasefire period," the Congressmen said in the letter.
They sought details on the Trump administration's approach to sanctions relief, Iran's nuclear programme, and reported economic and reconstruction funds.
"On all these questions, the Administration has already repeatedly contradicted itself while asking the American people to trust the contents of an agreement that hasn't been made available to them," the lawmakers said.
"We request that this briefing occur as soon as possible and that all relevant documents, including the full text of the MoU and any related agreements or implementing arrangements, be provided to Congress in advance," they said.
via PTI
Iran war LIVE: What White House said
Iran war LIVE: The White House said Trump signed a memorandum of understanding on ending the war in Iran while at Versailles, though cameras weren’t present for that.
Many historic treaties have been signed at Versailles over the centuries, ending wars or territorial disputes. The most infamous was that sealed in 1919 officially ending World War I — whose harsh terms imposed on Germany are blamed by some historians for laying the groundwork for World War II.
Iran war LIVE: Trump's first words after signing the document
Iran war LIVE: Trump told reporters that he signed the memorandum of understanding with Iran. “It’s signed,” Trump said as he left Versailles. “I signed it in Versailles,” Trump said. “Just signed it.”
Iran war LIVE: US official says US and Iran presidents have signed agreement
Iran war LIVE: Though officials had said Trump and US Vice President JD Vance had digitally signed the agreement Sunday and that a ceremonial signing would be held Friday in Switzerland, a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity to share details about the agreement said Trump signed the deal while at Versailles on Wednesday.
The US official said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also signed it Wednesday, though Iran did not immediately comment. It wasn’t immediately clear if that act started a 60-day negotiating clock to reach a final deal. It was also not clear how Trump’s signing of the deal at Versailles differed from his digital signing on Sunday.
via AP
Iran war LIVE: First visuals of Trump signing MoU emerge
Iran war LIVE: French President Emmanuel Macron shared first visuals of US President Donald Trump signing the MoU to end Iran war during a dinner at the Palace of Versailles in Paris. “This agreement paves the way for lasting peace and allows the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. It is an important step in the right direction for our compatriots that will soon enable a decrease in energy prices,” Macron wrote on X.
Iran war LIVE: Moderator Pakistan says deal ‘into force with immediate effect’
Iran war LIVE: Confirming the signing of the MoU, Pakistan Prime Minister said, “It shall enter into force with immediate effect.”
Sharif said Pakistan and co-mediator Qatar will still host an official signing ceremony on Friday in Switzerland. His statement came shortly after Trump said he’d signed the agreement during a dinner at the Palace of Versailles.
Iran war LIVE: US, Iran leaders sign interim document to end Middle East war
Iran war LIVE: Leaders of Iran and the US have signed a memorandum of understanding, an interim document to end the Middle East war, moderator Pakistani has confirmed. 'It shall enter into force with immediate effect", Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.