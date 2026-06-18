Iran war LIVE: Deal takes ‘immediate effect’ as leaders sign, all eyes on Geneva ceremony

Jun 18, 2026 7:09:48 AM IST

Iran war LIVE: Top Democratic lawmakers have demanded that Secretary of State Marco Rubio brief the US Congress on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Iran to end the over three-month war.

In a letter addressed to Rubio on Wednesday, Congressmen Gregory Meeks, Jim Himes and Adam Smith, the ranking members of the House committees on Foreign Affairs, and Intelligence and Armed Services, respectively, sought an "immediate" briefing to Congress upon his return to Washington.

Rubio is accompanying President Donald Trump on his visit to France for the G7 Summit and related engagements.

"While we welcome the Administration's turn toward diplomacy and its decision to end this war of choice, the Administration must provide Congress with greater details about the MoU, any side agreements, and the Administration's plan and strategy for the 60-day ceasefire period," the Congressmen said in the letter.

They sought details on the Trump administration's approach to sanctions relief, Iran's nuclear programme, and reported economic and reconstruction funds.

"On all these questions, the Administration has already repeatedly contradicted itself while asking the American people to trust the contents of an agreement that hasn't been made available to them," the lawmakers said.

"We request that this briefing occur as soon as possible and that all relevant documents, including the full text of the MoU and any related agreements or implementing arrangements, be provided to Congress in advance," they said.

via PTI