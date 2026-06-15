US-Iran war news LIVE: Peace deal ‘now complete’, signing set for June 19 in Switzerland

Top points from US-Iran peace deal

-June 19 signing date: The peace deal was mediated by Pakistan, with both Washington and Tehran confirming the agreement. An official signing ceremony is scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 19, news agency Associated Press (AP) reported.

-Removal of the US naval blockade: US President Donald Trump declared that the deal with Iran was complete and announced the removal of the US naval blockade, authorizing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for global shipping.

-International maritime traffic to resume: Trump said the move would allow international maritime traffic to resume, signaling that oil shipments through one of the world's most critical waterways could restart without restrictions.

-Negotiations to begin: Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi described the agreement as bringing an immediate end to the war between the two countries and said negotiations for a final agreement would begin within two months.

-Israel strikes Hezbollah: The peace announcement came hours after tensions had escalated over an Israeli strike targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah in Beirut, which had threatened to derail diplomatic efforts.

-What Sharif said: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that both sides had agreed to permanently terminate military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Sharif also thanked the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey for supporting the mediation process that led to the agreement.