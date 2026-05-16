US-Iran war news LIVE: Xi agrees ‘Hormuz must be open’, says Trump after China visit; Israel, Lebanon extend ceasefire
US-Iran LIVE Updates: Lebanon and Israel on Friday extended a ceasefire for 45 days, despite a new flare-up in violence, the US State Department said after mediating talks. The US and China have agreed that Iran can’t have nuclear weapons and that the Strait of Hormuz must be opened, as per Trump.
- 4 Mins agoUS-Iran LIVE Updates: Stocks tumble as US-Iran impasse fuels inflation fears
- 10 Mins agoTrump, Xi project Hormuz alignment despite no Iran progress
- 16 Mins agoUS-Iran LIVE Updates: India hikes export duty on petrol, cuts levy on diesel, aviation turbine fuel
- 37 Mins agoUS-Iran LIVE Updates: Iran foreign minister flags ‘lack of trust’ amid talks with US
- 49 Mins agoUAE rejects Iran war role claims -
- 58 Mins agoUS-Iran LIVE Updates: Israel says 220 militants killed in past week
- 1 Hr 13 Mins agoIsrael, Lebanon extend ceasefire
US-Iran LIVE Updates: United States and China have agreed that "Iran can't have nuclear weapons," and that the Strait of Hormuz must be opened, according to US President Donald Trump. President Trump met with his Chinese conterpart XI Jinping during his three-day state visit to China, where he discussed the ongoing West Asia conflict, and other regional issues....Read More
Israel, Lebanon extend ceasefire
Lebanon and Israel on Friday extended a ceasefire for 45 days, despite a new flare-up in violence, the US State Department said after mediating talks.
"The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.
The department would hold negotiations aimed at reaching a permanent political agreement on June 2 and 3, he said, adding that the Pentagon would bring together delegations from the countries' militaries on May 29.
UAE rejects Iran war role claims
The United Arab Emirates rejected "attempts to justify Iranian terrorist attacks" after Tehran accused the wealthy Gulf state of playing an active role in the war.
Minister of State Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar "affirmed the UAE's categorical rejection of Iranian claims and attempts to justify Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE" and other nations, a statement said.
More ships pass Hormuz: Iran
Iran is allowing more ships to pass through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, state television has said, because "many countries have accepted the new legal protocols" it has put in place.
Iran open to China help
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the United States had sent messages indicating it was willing to continue talks, and that he was open to any support -- including from China.
"We appreciate any country who has the ability to help, particularly China," Araghchi said.
US-Iran LIVE Updates: Stocks tumble as US-Iran impasse fuels inflation fears
US-Iran LIVE Updates: Global stocks slumped and oil prices rose Friday as talks between the United States and China failed to deliver progress on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, rekindling worries of persistent inflation pressures that could derail economic growth.
Oil prices rose three percent, with the international benchmark Brent crude contract at nearly $109 a barrel.
Rising crude futures also pushed up government bond yields, including in Britain, where Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced fresh threats to his leadership.
The yield on 30-year UK government bonds reached 5.869 percent, surpassing Tuesday's mark to hit its highest level since 1998, as investors demanded higher returns to reflect growing inflation risks.
In Japan, the 30-year bond rate hit four percent for the first time since 1999. (AFP)
US-Iran LIVE Updates: Trump, Xi project Hormuz alignment despite no Iran progress
US-Iran LIVE Updates: China called for a rapid reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a goal it shares with the US, though there was no sign of a breakthrough between the superpowers on how to achieve that after President Donald Trump’s trip to Beijing.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday that the strait should be opened to shipping as soon as possible, according to state-run Xinhua News Agency. Both Iran and the US are blocking traffic through the crucial waterway for global energy flows.
The statement came as the world’s two largest economies sought to emphasize points of agreement on the Middle East conflict during Trump’s meetings with President Xi Jinping this week — even as they’re essentially on opposite sides, with China repeatedly criticizing the US-Israeli attack on its Iranian ally. Oil extended gains Friday as the war headed toward its 12th week with no clear path to a resolution. (Bloomberg)
US-Iran LIVE Updates: India hikes export duty on petrol, cuts levy on diesel, aviation turbine fuel
US-Iran LIVE Updates: India raised its export duty on petrol and cut levies on diesel and aviation fuel on Friday, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. This notification from the government comes within a day of raising retail fuel prices for the first time since the war between the US, Israel and Iran broke out in February.
Citing the government notification, news agency PTI reported that the duty on exports of petrol has been raised to ₹3 per litre, a first since the Iran war started.
Meanwhile, the duty on export of diesel has been reduced to ₹16.5 per litre, from ₹23 per litre, and aviation turbine fuel to ₹16 per litre from ₹33 per litre.
US-Iran LIVE Updates: Iran foreign minister flags ‘lack of trust’ amid talks with US
US-Iran LIVE Updates: Iran’s foreign minister said a lack of trust is the biggest obstacle in negotiations to end the war with the US., saying Friday that Tehran would be open to diplomatic help, particularly from China, to help ease tensions.
Abbas Araghchi added that contradictory messages have “made us reluctant about the real intentions of Americans.”
“We are in doubt about their seriousness,” he told reporters in New Delhi, adding that negotiations would move forward if Washington was ready for a “fair and balanced deal.”
US-Iran LIVE Updates: UAE rejects Iran war role claims
The United Arab Emirates rejected "attempts to justify Iranian terrorist attacks" after Tehran accused the wealthy Gulf state of playing an active role in the war.
Minister of State Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar "affirmed the UAE's categorical rejection of Iranian claims and attempts to justify Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE" and other nations, a statement said. (AFP)
US-Iran LIVE Updates: Israel says 220 militants killed in past week
US-Iran LIVE Updates: The Israeli military said Friday its forces killed more than 220 Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon over the past week.
During the same period, Israeli forces also struck more than 440 Hezbollah targets in that region, the military added. (AFP)
US-Iran LIVE Updates: Israel, Lebanon extend ceasefire
US-Iran LIVE Updates: Lebanon and Israel on Friday extended a ceasefire for 45 days, despite a new flare-up in violence, the US State Department said after mediating talks.
"The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.
The department would hold negotiations aimed at reaching a permanent political agreement on June 2 and 3, he said, adding that the Pentagon would bring together delegations from the countries' militaries on May 29.