US-Iran war LIVE: Tehran says new Hormuz route without Iranian coordination is ‘dangerous’

Jun 25, 2026 8:40:31 AM IST

US-Iran war LIVE: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said that IAEA inspectors will gain access to Iran's uranium enrichment sites, EuroNews reported, contradicting Iran's claims.

Speaking to reporters at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on Wednesday, Grossi said that the MoU signed by the US and Iran leaves no room for ambiguity.

"I can understand political statements, they are part of the reality, but the fundamental thing I would like to remind you and draw your attention to is that there has been a Memorandum of Understanding, signed by both presidents," Grossi said, as quoted by EuroNews.

The framework deal, he said, "says explicitly that the nuclear activities that are going to be carried out with regard to the nuclear material facilities will be supervised by the IAEA -- in all letters."

"Obviously, to do that, we will have to inspect. Whether this happens the day after tomorrow or in one week or in 10 days, it's important, but not essential. This is going to happen," he added, as quoted by EuroNews.

The comments come as Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs of Iran, Kazem Gharibabadi said that there is no program for access to the attacked facilities and nuclear materials.

via ANI