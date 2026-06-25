US-Iran war LIVE: Tehran says new Hormuz route without Iranian coordination is ‘dangerous’
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps on Thursday said safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz is only possible through routes designated by Iran, and that a new route announced without coordination with Iran is unacceptable and a safety risk.
- 9 Mins agoIAEA confirms inspections of Iran's nuclear sites
- 13 Mins agoTrump dismisses reports of Minab strikes by US
- 28 Mins agoThere are moments when you must know how to tell even POTUS what we stand for, says Israel PM
- 30 Mins agoAustralian spy chief blames Iran for attacks on Jewish businesses
- 37 Mins agoGhalibaf terms Islamabad MoU ‘declaration of US defeat’
- 49 Mins agoUS-Iran war LIVE:
- 57 Mins agoTrump, Republican senator engage in shouting match over Iran war
- 1 Hr 6 Mins agoBrent crude falls below pre-Mideast war closing price
- 1 Hr 16 Mins agoasks Congress for more funds to fight Iran, defying rebuke on war powers
- 1 Hr 18 Mins agoNext round of US-Iran talks next week, says Pakistan
- 1 Hr 20 Mins agoIRGC says new Hormuz route without Iran's support is ‘dangerous’
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps on Thursday said safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz is only possible through routes designated by Iran, and that a new route announced without coordination with Iran is unacceptable and a safety risk. IRGC said it will take action against vessels that fail to comply with the requirement, Reuters reported....Read More
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump's administration has asked the US Congress for $87.6 billion in additional funding, most of it related to the Iran war, setting the stage for another fight with lawmakers already frustrated with the conflict.
The supplemental funding request, posted on the White House website and transmitted to Congress, includes $67.15 billion for the military, in addition to some $1 trillion appropriated last year and another $1.5 trillion Trump wants for next year.
The White House said the latest funding request is to cover operational costs of the Iran war, including for military personnel and readiness, operational costs to rebuild weapons stocks, and classified programs.
US-Iran war LIVE: IAEA confirms inspections of Iran's nuclear sites
US-Iran war LIVE: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said that IAEA inspectors will gain access to Iran's uranium enrichment sites, EuroNews reported, contradicting Iran's claims.
Speaking to reporters at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on Wednesday, Grossi said that the MoU signed by the US and Iran leaves no room for ambiguity.
"I can understand political statements, they are part of the reality, but the fundamental thing I would like to remind you and draw your attention to is that there has been a Memorandum of Understanding, signed by both presidents," Grossi said, as quoted by EuroNews.
The framework deal, he said, "says explicitly that the nuclear activities that are going to be carried out with regard to the nuclear material facilities will be supervised by the IAEA -- in all letters."
"Obviously, to do that, we will have to inspect. Whether this happens the day after tomorrow or in one week or in 10 days, it's important, but not essential. This is going to happen," he added, as quoted by EuroNews.
The comments come as Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs of Iran, Kazem Gharibabadi said that there is no program for access to the attacked facilities and nuclear materials.
via ANI
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump dismisses reports of Minab strikes by US
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump said there is nothing for him to believe that the strike on Minab school in Iran was by the United States, saying there were plenty of missiles fired by other people.
"It's horrible what happened, but there were missiles flying all over the place, and somebody said it was our missile, well, maybe it wasn't our missile. But I've seen nothing to lead me to believe it was," Trump told reporters at the White House, AFP reported.
US-Iran war LIVE: There are moments when you must know how to tell even POTUS what we stand for, says Israel PM
US-Iran war LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that although the Hezbollah is still in Lebanon, they are destroying its infrastructure.
Netanyahu, while speaking at the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel Conference, said that Israel will tell even the President of the United States what it stands for.
Excerpts from his speech posted on X by the office of Israeli Prime Minister said, "I also told President Trump, well, two presidents, Biden first of all, when they told me 'Do not enter Rafah.' Do you know why they said 'Do not enter Rafah'? Because the President of the United States said he would halt the weapons supply. I said I respect him very much, and he even came here at the beginning of the war, but we have no choice, we will enter - and if we must, we will fight with our fingernails. Because there are moments when you must know how to tell even the President of the United States what we stand for."
US-Iran war LIVE: Australian spy chief blames Iran for attacks on Jewish businesses
US-Iran war LIVE: Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) Director-General Mike Burgess Burgess blamed Iran for arson attacks on Jewish businesses in Australia since the Gaza conflict began, saying one of the attacks on a Sydney restaurant was likely coordinated by an Australian citizen living in Iran, working as an agent within Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
via Reuters
US-Iran war LIVE: Ghalibaf terms Islamabad MoU ‘declaration of US defeat’
US-Iran war LIVE: Chief Iranian negotiator and Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf termed the Islamabad memorandum of understanding as ‘a declaration of America’s defeat.’
Ghalibaf said the MoU demonstrated that dialogue succeeds when the other side abandons attempts to impose its will on a civilized nation, Press TV reported.
“The Islamabad memorandum of understanding became a declaration of America’s defeat,” he was quoted as saying.
US-Iran war LIVE:
US-Iran war LIVE: As the tensions between the US and Iran seem to calm, five South Korean ships reportedly crossed Strait of Hormuz. South Korea has said that five more South Korean-run vessels have crossed the Strait of Hormuz in the latest sign that restrictions on passage are easing, Al Jazeera reported, adding that 13 South Korean ships remain in the strait.
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump, Republican senator engage in shouting match over Iran war
US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump faced pointed criticism over the Iran war on Wednesday in a closed-door meeting with fellow Republicans, shortly before his administration asked Congress for tens of billions of dollars to pay for the conflict.
Several Republicans in the closed-door meeting said Trump engaged in a shouting match with Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, who said the administration needed to explain a framework deal Trump signed last week that provides financial incentives for Iran but does not accomplish any of the goals he laid out at the war's beginning.
"The American people need to know more than we are being told," Cassidy told reporters. "It does not appear, although I don't know for sure, that the course of this is going the way that we were told."
The high-volume exchange with a member of Trump's own party was another example of how the war has weighed on Trump ahead of November elections that will determine control of Congress.
Just one in four Americans believes the war was worth its costs, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found, and Trump's approval rating is at its lowest level since he returned to office last year.
via Reuters
US-Iran war LIVE: Brent crude falls below pre-Mideast war closing price
US-Iran war LIVE: Brent crude fell more than one percent Thursday, slipping below its closing level on the eve of the Middle East war, as investors grow optimistic about US-Iran peace talks and tankers continue through the Strait of Hormuz.
The contract for August hit a low of $72.44 a barrel, compared with the February 27 close of $72.48. Brent soared as high as $119 in the weeks after the United States and Israel began their strikes on Iran on February 28.
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump asks Congress for more funds to fight Iran, defying rebuke on war powers
US-Iran war LIVE: President Donald Trump's administration asked the U.S. Congress on Wednesday for $87.6 billion in additional funding, most of it related to the Iran war, setting the stage for another fight with lawmakers already frustrated with the conflict.
The supplemental funding request, posted on the White House website and transmitted to Congress, includes $67.15 billion for the military, in addition to some $1 trillion appropriated last year and another $1.5 trillion Trump wants for next year.
via Reuters
US-Iran war LIVE: Next round of US-Iran talks next week, says Pakistan
US-Iran war LIVE: Pakistan said the next round of technical talks between the US and Iran will be held next week, according to AFP, as efforts continue to formalise an agreement aimed at ending the conflict. The announcement follows an initial round of technical discussions in Switzerland earlier this week, where officials from both sides began working through key issues related to the proposed deal.
US-Iran war LIVE: IRGC says new Hormuz route without Iran's support is ‘dangerous’
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps on Thursday said safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz is only possible through routes designated by Iran, and that a new route announced without coordination with Iran is unacceptable and a safety risk.