Saturday, May 18, 2024
US issues worldwide alert amid threat of violence against LGBT community

Reuters |
May 18, 2024 12:36 AM IST

US said it is aware of increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQ people and events.

The US State Department on Friday issued a worldwide caution security alert, saying it is aware of increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQ people and events.

Onlookers watch as LGBTQ+ rights activists hold a rally (AFP)
Onlookers watch as LGBTQ+ rights activists hold a rally (AFP)

Follow Us On