10-year-old issues petition to Apple to change the ‘nerd’ emoji, Andrew Tate responds

Teddy Cottlel, from Oxfordshire, England, has issued a petition to Apple to change its ‘nerd’ emoji, which depicts a glasses-wearing grinning face with two front teeth sticking out.

Alongside his teacher Lisa Baillie, Teddy began an online petition, titled, “No Nerd Emoji!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"They're making people think we're nerds and it's absolutely horrible,” told the 10-year-old to BBC. "It's making me feel sad and upset, and if I find it offensive there'll be thousands of people around the world that find it offensive too."

Therefore, alongside his teacher Lisa Baillie, Teddy began an online petition, titled, “No Nerd Emoji!”

“I think the nerd emoji is offensive and insulting to all those people in the world who wear glasses,” he wrote on the petition.

“I think people who wear glasses are cool and I am worried that people who are getting glasses for the first time will think they are going to look like rabbits or rats," he added.

"I am asking ‘Apple’ to change the name of the emoji to the Genius Emoji and change the design to the new one I have designed below."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Well, Teddy's idea of the changed emoji is a yellow smiley face with glasses but, no front teeth.

Additionally, it seems his petition is making waves as it has gathered over 100 signatures as of Wednesday.

“I support Teddy in recognizing the misrepresentation of people who wear glasses,” wrote one of the people who signed the petition.

Teddy's teacher Lisa, praised him to the BBC saying she loves his, "his inquisitive mind, and the fact he fights for what he believes in."

"He's quite vocal about it but in quite a grown-up way, and I think that should be supported, encouraged and commended as well," she added.

Not everyone has been supportive of the little boy's campaign. Andrew Tate, a controversial influencer commented on this:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Get a life you little nerd.”

Musician Kofi, also had a similar comment: “At 10 years old i was outside climbing trees and riding bikes. Get a life kid”