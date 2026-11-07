2 licensed skydivers die midair in California after their parachutes become entangled

Two skydivers who were taking part in an organized skydiving event in California were killed after colliding midair and plummeting to the ground.

Two licensed skydivers suffered fatal injuries after a midair collision near Skydive Elsinore on Friday. The accident happened as they prepared to land. (Unsplash)

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The accident occurred Friday and involved two licensed, experienced skydivers at Skydive Elsinore, the company said in a statement.

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Skydive Elsinore stated the free fall portion of the dive and the opening of the parachutes was normal, but as they were preparing to land, the two skydivers collided at approximately 150 feet (about 46 meters) above the ground.

“Eyewitnesses report that the freefall portion of the jump was normal and uneventful, and that both skydivers opened their parachutes at the expected altitude,” Skydive Elsinore said in a statement. “As they prepared to land, the two skydivers collided at approximately 150 feet above the ground.”

“The collision caused their parachutes to become entangled, and both sustained critical injuries when they reached the ground,” Skydive Elsinore said.

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{{^usCountry}} The skydivers’ names were withheld pending notification of next of kin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The skydivers’ names were withheld pending notification of next of kin. {{/usCountry}}

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Riverside County Fire Department gives update

The Riverside County Fire Department said that both skydivers sustained traumatic injuries in the incident. They were rushed to a hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to their injuries, according to Lt. Deirdre Vickers of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, who confirmed the deaths in an email.

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Authorities have not released the identities of the victims, pending notification of their families.

The midair collision occurred just over half a mile from Skydive Elsinore. Officials have yet to determine what caused the accident. However, the skydiving center stated that there was no indication of any equipment malfunction.

According to spokesperson Josh Hall, both victims were visiting from outside the area and were taking part in the California Women’s Upright Record team. The group was preparing for a world-record attempt involving the largest number of women performing a standing-stance skydive.

The event was scheduled to continue through Sunday, based on a calendar announcement. Organizers had not responded to requests for comment at the time of reporting. Hall clarified that Skydive Elsinore was providing the venue for the event but was not responsible for organizing it.