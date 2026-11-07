Scott Laux removed from Blue Angels ahead of Pensacola homecoming air show: All we know about US Navy's decision
Maj. Scott Laux, the Blue Angels’ No. 6 opposing solo pilot, has been removed from the squadron for failing to meet expected standards, the Navy said.
The U.S. Navy has removed Marine Corps Maj. Scott Laux from the elite Blue Angels flight demonstration team, citing his failure to meet the standards expected of squadron members.
Laux, who served as the No. 6 opposing solo pilot, will not take part in any of the team's remaining performances during the 2026 season, the Navy confirmed.
US Navy confirms pilot’s removal
The Chief of Naval Air Training public affairs office confirmed the decision in a statement to the Pensacola News Journal.
According to the Navy, Laux was removed for failing to “uphold the standards expected of members of the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron and will not participate in the team’s remaining performance this season.”
No specific disciplinary allegation or flight-safety incident involving the pilot has been publicly reported.
Blue Angels perform with five jets
Laux's removal was reflected during the opening day of the Blue Angels' Homecoming Air Show at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. The team performed with five aircraft instead of its usual six.
Held on November 6 and 7, the annual event marked the squadron's final public performance of the 2026 season. This year's show also commemorated the 200th anniversary of Naval Air Station Pensacola.
Also Read: Sebastian Matta, 19-year-old Arizona State University student, wins Maricopa County court clerk race; Jimmy Kimmel says ‘Boss Baby come to life’
Laux joined the team in 2024
Laux became a member of the Blue Angels in 2024. During the 2025 season, he served as the team's narrator before taking on the role of opposing solo pilot.
His photograph and biography also appeared to have been removed from the Blue Angels' official website following his departure.
What we know about Blue Angels
Officially known as the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels are based at Naval Air Station Pensacola and are among the country's most recognised military aviation demonstration teams.
The squadron performs precision aerial manoeuvres using Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets, showcasing the skill, coordination and capabilities of U.S. naval aviation.
The Navy has not publicly provided additional details about Laux's removal.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More