Navy Veteran Nancy Lacore flips Nancy Mace’s South Carolina House seat one year after being fired by Pete Hegseth
Former Navy Admiral, Nancy Lacore, wins traditionally Republican district after Pete Hegseth fired her from Pentagon in 2025.
Democrat Nancy Lacore defeated Republican Jenny Costa Honeycutt to flip a traditionally GOP-held South Carolina House seat. The retired Navy admiral was removed from her Pentagon role under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in 2025.
Lacore won the race for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, according to Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ), becoming the first Democrat to represent the district since it was redrawn to favor Republicans. The seat was previously held by Rep. Nancy Mace, who lost her bid for South Carolina governor earlier this year.
The victory marked a major Democratic gain in a district President Donald Trump won by 13 percentage points in the previous presidential election, according to The Hill.
Deep Dive
Also read: Check live updates of the 2026 US Midterms here.
From Navy helicopter pilot to congressional candidate
Lacore built her campaign around her military background and criticism of Hegseth’s leadership at the Pentagon. She argued that the Defense Department had suffered under his management and questioned his handling of the Iran war.
The former Navy officer spent more than three decades in uniform. She began her career as a helicopter pilot and eventually became chief of the Navy Reserve, overseeing more than 60,000 sailors.
Lacore completed multiple deployment. She also used her national security experience to appeal to voters concerned about military leadership and foreign policy decisions.
Also read: US midterm results deliver embarrassing rebuke to Trump as Democrats flip four GOP-held Senate seats
Lacore's victory marked a major Democratic gain
The victory marked a major Democratic gain in a district President Donald Trump won by 13 percentage points in the previous presidential election. Lacore secured just under 50% of the vote, while Honeycutt finished with more than 48%, with all votes counted, according to The Hill.
The contest for Rep. Nancy Mace's (R) 1st District seat was changed from “lean Republican” to “toss-up” by nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report after Lacore outraised Charleston County Council member Honeycutt. Earlier last year, Mace made an unsuccessful run for Palmetto State governor.
The Democrat first had to win a competitive primary. She defeated Coast Guard veteran Mac Deford in a June runoff to secure the Democratic nomination before entering the general election contest.
Her victory also creates a political reversal for a seat previously represented by Mace, who had become a prominent Republican voice before launching her unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign.
The win gives Democrats another competitive House seat and strengthens their push for control of the chamber after the 2026 midterm elections.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More