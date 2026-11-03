Saudi defense minister discusses Houthi attacks with Pete Hegseth as Riyadh steps up regional security outreach
Prince Khalid bin Salman held calls with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and other counterparts as Yemen’s Houthis claimed fresh attacks on Saudi targets.
Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman spoke with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. The parties also discussed efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, as Riyadh intensified diplomatic outreach amid growing regional instability.
Prince Khalid said on X the two leaders discussed strategic defense cooperation, regional security and continued attacks by Yemen’s Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, on Saudi territory. The conversation came as the Houthis claimed responsibility for multiple attacks on Saudi military and aviation infrastructure over the previous 48 hours.
According to Prince Khalid, he also held separate calls with defense counterparts from France, Greece, Japan, Australia and South Korea on Sunday and Monday.
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Houthis claim attacks on Saudi airports and military sites
The diplomatic activity coincided with fresh claims from Yemen’s Houthis that they had launched attacks inside Saudi Arabia.
The group it targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam twice during the previous 48 hours, as per Reuters. It also claimed attacks on an early-warning radar installation in Jizan and a military transport aircraft at Jizan Airport.
The Houthis have periodically launched missiles and drones into Saudi Arabia since Yemen’s civil war escalated in 2015. While attacks declined after a Saudi-Houthi rapprochement in recent years, the group has continued military operations to an extent.
The Houthi movement maintains that their recent escalation is a direct response to intense Saudi-led airstrikes on Houthi-held territories inside Yemen, as well as a reaction to a Saudi-backed military buildup and operations near strategic zones like the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
Iran negotiations accelerated regional diplomacy
Prince Khalid’s call with Hegseth came as diplomatic activity accelerated across the Middle East.
According to the Saudi minister, his discussion with French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin focused on expanding defense cooperation and coordinating positions on regional security challenges.
The increased outreach coincides with reports that indicate US-Iranian talks are picking up steam.
President Donald Trump said Iran wanted to reach a settlement “as soon as possible.” Vice President JD Vance also expressed optimism about negotiations. Separately, reports indicated that Qatari mediators had returned to Tehran for another round of discussions with Iranian officials.
With the escalation in military action across the middle east, Saudi Arabia is attempting to strengthen defense coordination with key allies while maintaining diplomatic engagement as uncertainty persists over Iran, Yemen and Gulf security in general.
The Houthis, who control large parts of northern Yemen, remain closely aligned with Iran, although Tehran has denied directing the group’s military operations.
(With agency inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More