One deputy dead, another ‘not expected to survive’ in Spokane County shooting that killed 3 others
A Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputy has died while responding to a domestic violence shooting that killed three others, including the suspect.
A Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputy has died while responding to a domestic violence shooting in Spokane County, Washington, on Tuesday, November 3. The shooting killed three other people. A second deputy who was injured in the shooting is "not expected to survive," the sheriff's office said.
The shooting happened around 2:30 pm near the 18700 block of South Smythe Road in Spangle. The city is located about miles south of Spokane, Washington. Three people died at the scene, including the suspect.
One of the deputies who was shot succumbed to his injuries later, according to the sheriff’s office. Another injured deputy remains on life support in critical condition, but he is "not expected to survive."
Officials have not identified the deputy who was killed. The sheriff’s office did say that he is survived by his wife and two children.
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"Everyone at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office/Spokane Valley Police Department is devastated by yesterday’s tragic and senseless violent shooting," the sheriff's office said in an update on Wednesday, October 3.
The sheriff's office praised the deputies for their service.
"They are true examples of selfless service and dedication," the update read. "They are the epitome of what the men and women in law enforcement are; they are the best of all of us. We cherish having served with them as we begin to process the devastating and unthinkable loss."
What we know about the incident
On Tuesday, deputies initially responded after reports that a woman ran to a neighbor and said she had been shot by her brother, and that others at the home were still in danger, Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels said.
Deputies found out at the scene that the suspect had an outstanding felony arrest warrant. They deployed a drone and also discovered that one person was down in the residence's yard. The person died at the scene even though deputies tried to provide aid.
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SWAT team members and deputies were "met with gunfire” when they approached the resident, Nowels revealed, adding that two deputies were shot and sustained life-threatening wounds.
Another individual was found dead inside the house, The suspect was also killed, according to Nowels.
The incident is under investigation by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) team.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More