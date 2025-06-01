Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
New Delhi
2025 hurricane season begins, here's the list of all storm names this year

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jun 01, 2025 09:20 PM IST

Here's a look at all the storm names for this year's Atlantic hurricane season

It's June 1, which means the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is upon us. This year, Americans are likely to face an above-normal number of storms, with up to 10 of them expected to be hurricanes, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). 

List of 2025 hurricane season storm names

Forecasters say there is a 60 per cent chance of 13 to 19 named storms that could wreak havoc. The World Meteorological Organization is responsible for naming hurricanes. “Assigning names to tropical cyclones makes tracking and discussing specific storms more straightforward, especially when multiple storms are active simultaneously,” the agency says on its website.

The list rotates every six years, with a name retiring if it has been used for a deadly storm. This year's new name is Dexter, which replaced Dorian, a catastrophic hurricane that struck the Bahamas in 2019. The list of 2025 hurricane season storm names is as follows: 

  1. Andrea
  2. Barry
  3. Chantal
  4. Dexter
  5. Erin
  6. Fernand
  7. Gabrielle
  8. Humberto
  9. Imelda
  10. Jerry
  11. Karen
  12. Lorenzo
  13. Melissa
  14. Nestor
  15. Olga
  16. Pablo
  17. Rebekah
  18. Sebastien
  19. Tanya
  20. Van
  21. Wendy

If there are more than 21 storms in a season, names would be used from an alternate list approved by the WMO. Last year, there were 7 named tropical storms: Alberto, Chris, Gordon, Joyce, Nadine, Patty, and Sara, and 11 named hurricanes: Beryl, Debby, Ernesto, Francine, Helene, Isaac, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Oscar, and Rafael. 

In 2024, three names were retired: Beryl, a Category 5 hurricane that impacted the Caribbean, the Yucatán Peninsula, and the Gulf Coast of the United States; Helene, a Category 4 hurricane that battered the Southeastern United States; and Milton, the most intense Category 5 Atlantic hurricane ever recorded over the Gulf of Mexico. 

