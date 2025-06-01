2025 hurricane season begins, here's the list of all storm names this year

It's June 1, which means the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is upon us. This year, Americans are likely to face an above-normal number of storms, with up to 10 of them expected to be hurricanes, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). 2025 Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1. Here's the list of storm names for this year

List of 2025 hurricane season storm names

Forecasters say there is a 60 per cent chance of 13 to 19 named storms that could wreak havoc. The World Meteorological Organization is responsible for naming hurricanes. “Assigning names to tropical cyclones makes tracking and discussing specific storms more straightforward, especially when multiple storms are active simultaneously,” the agency says on its website.

The list rotates every six years, with a name retiring if it has been used for a deadly storm. This year's new name is Dexter, which replaced Dorian, a catastrophic hurricane that struck the Bahamas in 2019. The list of 2025 hurricane season storm names is as follows:

Andrea Barry Chantal Dexter Erin Fernand Gabrielle Humberto Imelda Jerry Karen Lorenzo Melissa Nestor Olga Pablo Rebekah Sebastien Tanya Van Wendy

If there are more than 21 storms in a season, names would be used from an alternate list approved by the WMO. Last year, there were 7 named tropical storms: Alberto, Chris, Gordon, Joyce, Nadine, Patty, and Sara, and 11 named hurricanes: Beryl, Debby, Ernesto, Francine, Helene, Isaac, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Oscar, and Rafael.

In 2024, three names were retired: Beryl, a Category 5 hurricane that impacted the Caribbean, the Yucatán Peninsula, and the Gulf Coast of the United States; Helene, a Category 4 hurricane that battered the Southeastern United States; and Milton, the most intense Category 5 Atlantic hurricane ever recorded over the Gulf of Mexico.