The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has increased the annual contribution limit for 401(k) retirement accounts by $1,000, taking it from $24,500 to $25,500 in 2027. This means workers can put an additional $1,000 into their 401(k) accounts next year compared with 2026.

IRS raises the 2027 401(k) contribution limit to $25,500 as retirement savings caps increase. (REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo) (REUTERS) more less

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The higher limit gives employees an opportunity to save more money for retirement. Workers who make traditional, pre-tax 401(k) contributions can also reduce the amount of their income subject to federal income tax.

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The tax savings apply because traditional 401(k) contributions are generally deducted from taxable income in the year they are made, according to Moneywise.

Higher contribution limit also applies to other retirement plans

The new $25,500 annual contribution limit is not limited to 401(k) accounts.

It also applies to:

403(b) retirement plans.

Governmental 457 plans.

The federal government's Thrift Savings Plan.

These plans allow eligible employees to save money for retirement while receiving tax benefits, depending on the type of contribution they make.

IRS increases catch-up contribution limits for older workers

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{{^usCountry}} Workers aged 50 and above can make additional contributions to their retirement accounts through catch-up contributions. For 2027, the catch-up contribution limit for eligible workers aged 50 and older has increased to $8,500. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Workers aged 50 and above can make additional contributions to their retirement accounts through catch-up contributions. For 2027, the catch-up contribution limit for eligible workers aged 50 and older has increased to $8,500. {{/usCountry}}

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Workers aged 60 to 63 have a higher catch-up contribution limit of $11,750. These additional contributions allow older employees to put more money aside for retirement, especially if they have not saved enough in earlier years.

IRA contribution limit remains unchanged at $7,500

The annual contribution limit for Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) remains at $7,500 for 2027. The IRA catch-up contribution limit also remains unchanged at $1,100.

The IRS has also increased the income limits used to decide whether taxpayers covered by a workplace retirement plan, or whose spouse has one, can claim a tax deduction for traditional IRA contributions, according to Moneywise.

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Health Savings Account contribution limits also increase

The IRS has increased the contribution limits for Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) for 2027. People enrolled in qualifying high-deductible health insurance plans will be able to contribute:

$4,500 for individual coverage.

$9,000 for family coverage.

HSAs allow eligible individuals to save money for medical expenses while receiving tax advantages.

Contributions to these accounts can also help reduce taxable income, depending on eligibility and how the account is used.

Higher retirement contribution limits can help reduce taxable income

The increased limits give workers an opportunity to save more money for retirement while potentially lowering their current taxable income. Traditional, pre-tax retirement contributions are generally made before federal income taxes are calculated.

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This means eligible workers who contribute more to their 401(k) accounts may reduce the amount of income on which they owe federal income tax. Moneywise said workers who can afford to contribute more may benefit from using the higher limits to strengthen their retirement savings and manage their tax bills, according to Moneywise.

IRS increases federal income tax brackets by around 3.2% for 2027

Apart from retirement savings limits, the IRS has also increased federal income tax brackets for 2027. The changes are part of the annual cost-of-living adjustments made to account for inflation.

The IRS increases income thresholds so that workers do not automatically move into higher tax brackets simply because their salaries rise with inflation. The tax rates themselves have not changed. Only the income ranges covered by each tax bracket have increased. For 2027, the income tax brackets have been increased by around 3.2%.

New federal income tax brackets for single taxpayers and married couples

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For 2027, the IRS has updated the federal income tax brackets for single taxpayers and married couples filing taxes jointly.

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Single taxpayers will pay 10% tax on income up to $12,800, 12% on income between $12,801 and $52,025, and 22% on income between $52,026 and $109,125. The tax rate will increase to 24% for income between $109,126 and $208,325, 32% for income between $208,326 and $264,550, 35% for income between $264,551 and $661,375, and 37% for income above $661,375.

For married couples filing jointly, the tax rates will be 10% on income up to $25,600, 12% on income between $25,601 and $104,050, 22% on income between $104,051 and $218,250, 24% on income between $218,251 and $416,650, 32% on income between $416,651 and $529,100, 35% on income between $529,101 and $793,650, and 37% on income above $793,650.

Workers will not pay their highest tax rate on their entire income

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The US federal income tax system uses marginal tax rates. This means people pay different tax rates on different portions of their taxable income.

For example, someone in the 22% tax bracket does not pay 22% on their entire income. They pay 10% on the income within the first tax bracket, 12% on the income within the second bracket and 22% only on the portion that falls within the third bracket.

This system ensures that only the income above a particular threshold is taxed at the higher rate, according to Moneywise.

Standard deduction also increases for 2027

The IRS has increased the standard deduction, which is the amount of income taxpayers can deduct before calculating their federal income tax.

The new standard deduction limits are:

Single taxpayers: $16,600, up by $500.

Married couples filing jointly: $33,200, up by $1,000.

Heads of household: $24,925, up by $775.

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The higher deduction means eligible taxpayers can reduce the amount of income on which they pay federal income tax.

Example: How a person earning $71,000 will pay federal income tax

Moneywise explained how the new tax brackets and standard deduction could affect someone earning $71,000 annually. If the person files as a single taxpayer and claims the $16,600 standard deduction, their taxable income will fall to $54,400.

The tax calculation will be divided into three parts:

The first $12,800 will be taxed at 10%, resulting in $1,280 in taxes.

The next $39,225, covering income from $12,801 to $52,025, will be taxed at 12%, resulting in $4,707.

The remaining $2,375 will be taxed at 22%, resulting in $522.50.

After adding these amounts, the person's total federal income tax bill will be $6,509.50. This example shows how the marginal tax system works, as different portions of income are taxed at different rates, according to Moneywise.