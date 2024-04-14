 7-year-old girl killed in Chicago mass shooting, 7 others wounded - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

7-year-old girl killed in Chicago mass shooting, 7 others wounded

ByHT News Desk
Apr 14, 2024 01:49 PM IST

Shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood kills 7-year-old girl killed

A family gathering in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood turned tragic on Saturday night when gunfire erupted, leaving one child dead and seven others injured, including three children.

7-year-old girl, who was shot in the head died in shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood
7-year-old girl, who was shot in the head died in shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on 52nd Street near Damen Avenue. According to Deputy Chief Don Jerome of the Chicago Police Department, two shooters approached the family, who were standing outside the home, and opened fire.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Among the victims were a 7-year-old girl, who was shot in the head later died, a 1-year-old boy, and a 7-year-old boy. All three children were critically injured and transported to area hospitals along with five adults, aged between 19 and 40. The victims have been identified as Hispanics living in the area.

Upon arriving at the scene, police administered first aid, applying tourniquets and chest seals to the victims. Eighteen bullet casings were recovered at the scene, supporting witness accounts of two shooters on foot.

“This was not a random act of violence. It was likely gang-related,” Jerome stated. “Regardless of the motivation, three innocent children were struck tonight, and one tragically succumbed to her wounds. The offenders' actions are horrific and unacceptable in our city.”

The suspects remain at large, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department or CPD's Area One detectives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / US News / 7-year-old girl killed in Chicago mass shooting, 7 others wounded
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On