A family gathering in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood turned tragic on Saturday night when gunfire erupted, leaving one child dead and seven others injured, including three children. 7-year-old girl, who was shot in the head died in shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on 52nd Street near Damen Avenue. According to Deputy Chief Don Jerome of the Chicago Police Department, two shooters approached the family, who were standing outside the home, and opened fire.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Among the victims were a 7-year-old girl, who was shot in the head later died, a 1-year-old boy, and a 7-year-old boy. All three children were critically injured and transported to area hospitals along with five adults, aged between 19 and 40. The victims have been identified as Hispanics living in the area.

Upon arriving at the scene, police administered first aid, applying tourniquets and chest seals to the victims. Eighteen bullet casings were recovered at the scene, supporting witness accounts of two shooters on foot.

“This was not a random act of violence. It was likely gang-related,” Jerome stated. “Regardless of the motivation, three innocent children were struck tonight, and one tragically succumbed to her wounds. The offenders' actions are horrific and unacceptable in our city.”

The suspects remain at large, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department or CPD's Area One detectives.