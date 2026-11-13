A 2025 study found contaminants in all 108 hunted birds tested across four Northeast states, giving agencies new data to review food safety

In a 2025 study published in the journal Science of the Total Environment, researchers discovered the presence of chemical pollutants in all 108 birds that were hunted in the four northeastern states of the United States. This study analyzed five common types of hunted birds, including waterfowl, and compared contamination levels across each species. A 2025 study detected chemical pollutants in all 108 hunted waterfowl sampled across four northeastern states. (Representational/Unsplash)

The analysis was done on mercury along with several classes of organic contaminants, which include PCBs, dioxins and furans, OCPs, and PFAS. All of the bird samples had detectable levels of PCBs and at least one OCP and PFAS. The researchers stated that the results provided baseline data for evaluating waterfowl consumption advisories and planning further studies on the effects of chemical exposure on bird populations.

What the researchers found in five species This analysis was done on Canada geese, wood ducks, mallards, American black ducks, and American green-winged teal from New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. They were collected from nine ecological regions so that the researchers could study contamination not only in regions that have been identified as polluted but also in a wider geographical range.

Canada geese and wood ducks had lower contaminant levels than the other species, which the researchers attributed to differences in their feeding behavior. However, these lower levels did not necessarily mean the birds had no exposure to chemicals.

The research team analyzed the breast muscle tissue of the birds. In addition, the researchers utilized laboratory measurements and a human health risk assessment in order to evaluate the implications of the detected levels of the various contaminants for consumers of waterfowl. It should be noted that the project was a collaborative effort of researchers and state wildlife and conservation agencies. These agencies supplied birds collected by hunters in four states.

For each contaminant group, the researchers obtained various risk assessments. The health risks associated with mercury and OCP levels for consumers following the current waterfowl consumption advice were negligible. On the contrary, PCBs presented higher health risks, especially cancer risk. The results indicated consumption limits for PCBs needed to be more restrictive than those for some other contaminants to reduce exposure.

Another point made by the researchers is that safe consumption levels vary according to the degree of acceptable health risk. Consequently, the results presented above do not reveal a universal consumption level that applies to every organism or type of pollutant.