In July 2015, a Florida family announced the discovery of Spanish gold off the state's Atlantic coast, including a rare coin worth about $500,000. Eric Schmitt found the treasure while diving near Fort Pierce during his family's annual treasure-hunting trip. The discovery was made around Fort Pierce, where 11 Spanish ships were wrecked in a hurricane in 1715. This discovery was made just weeks before the anniversary of the catastrophe, which occurred over 300 years ago.

In 2015, the Schmitt family discovered dozens of gold coins and other treasure off Fort Pierce, Florida, while exploring the site of the 1715 Spanish fleet shipwreck. (AI generated / ChatGPT) more less

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The 1715 Fleet Society, which chronicles the history of the sunken fleet and its recovery, noted the discovery in the description titled 1715 Fleet 300th Anniversary Commemoration Wrap-Up. The Schmitts were listed as discoverers, with their collection presented in Sebastian, Florida, on July 28, 2015.

A metal-detector signal reveals a rare coin

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According to the Orlando Sentinel, Schmitt's commercial metal detector picked up a signal about 15 feet below the water's surface. Initially, Schmitt thought he would discover something ordinary, such as an empty beer can or a piece of lead used for fishing. Instead, Schmitt and his family unearthed 52 gold coins with an estimated combined value of $1 million. They found them during their annual hunt.

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{{^usCountry}} The most valuable item was the Tricentennial Royal, a gold coin. Schmitt estimated its value to be about $500,000. This was minted in 1715 for presentation to King Philip V of Spain and was not meant for use in day-to-day transactions. Brent Brisben, a co-founder of Fleet-Queens Jewels LLC, said that its condition and rarity accounted for its value. He estimated there were about six existing specimens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The most valuable item was the Tricentennial Royal, a gold coin. Schmitt estimated its value to be about $500,000. This was minted in 1715 for presentation to King Philip V of Spain and was not meant for use in day-to-day transactions. Brent Brisben, a co-founder of Fleet-Queens Jewels LLC, said that its condition and rarity accounted for its value. He estimated there were about six existing specimens. {{/usCountry}}

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ABC News also covered the story and said that the treasure consisted of 60 gold items, including 51 gold coins and about 40 feet of gold chain. Its report also included Brisben's estimate of the Royal's rarity and value. The reported figures differed across accounts: the Orlando Sentinel listed 52 coins, while the Fleet Society recorded 53. ABC News separately counted the coins and chain as part of its total of 60 gold items.

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This is not the first treasure that the family recovered from this wreck location. The Orlando Sentinel reported that the Schmitt family had recovered more than 60 feet of solid gold chain in 2013. Schmitt found the rare lid of a gold filigree pyx in 2014, a box used to hold the Eucharist for Christian Communion. These finds came from the same vicinity, about 150 feet offshore and 15 feet underwater.

A Florida family recovered a trove of gold during an annual treasure hunt near Fort Pierce. Accounts differed on the number of coins, but the haul included a rare 1715 coin valued at about $500,000, three centuries after a hurricane sank the fleet.

The fleet that sank in a hurricane in 1715

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The gold was part of a Spanish fleet that sank off the coast of Florida in the Atlantic on July 31, 1715. An estimated 11 ships were sunk in a hurricane while sailing back to Spain from Havana, Cuba. An estimated 1,000 people died in the disaster, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Some cargo was salvaged after the wreck, but treasure hunters and scholars have long speculated that large amounts of gold and silver remain at the site.

The story of the Schmitt discovery by the 1715 Fleet Society was based on the anniversary of the fleet's sinking. The cargo was initially stored in a vault until it was displayed in Sebastian. The news served to emphasize the ongoing recovery of items from the wreck, 300 years after the disaster.

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The salvage operation held the rights to work at the wreck site. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Florida was entitled to first pick of the recovered items, with 20% of the most unique pieces reserved for display in museums. The remaining treasure was to be divided between the salvage firm and the Schmitt family.

Though the discovery was significant, according to Schmitt, the process of treasure hunting is sometimes monotonous and frustrating, with many uninteresting findings. But the previous findings by the family provided motivation for going back to the same waters off Fort Pierce. In 2015, while using a metal detector, the family made one of the most valuable findings related to the 1715 fleet.