Democrat Adam Hamilton, the US Senate contender from Kansas, slammed ICE activities in the state ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Hamilton is going up against incumber Roger Marshall, in a state that has historically voted Republican.

Democratic U.S. senatorial candidate Adam Hamilton of Kansas slammed ICE activities in the state amid reports of the beef industry being disrupted as a result. (AP Photo)

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However, Hamilton has managed to get the attention of his political opponents, with CNN reporting that President Donald Trump went as far as to call him a ‘radical left lunatic.’ Vice President JD Vance also traveled to Kansas last week in an attempt to bolster Marshall's chances for the November 3 midterms showdown.

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“My first thought was, wow, they must be really afraid. They sent the second most powerful man in the country to Olathe, Kansas, to attack me,” Hamilton had said of the visit, as per the publication.

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{{^usCountry}} With less than six weeks to go before voting for midterms ends, Hamilton has also launched an attack on ICE activity in Kansas. Hamilton slams ICE activity in Kansas {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With less than six weeks to go before voting for midterms ends, Hamilton has also launched an attack on ICE activity in Kansas. Hamilton slams ICE activity in Kansas {{/usCountry}}

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Amid ICE activity in Southwest Kansas, Hamilton said “ICE's operations in Kansas are causing chaos for families, communities, and businesses. This needs to stop. Both parties must come together and deliver real, lasting immigration reform that brings stability. The current system is not working for anyone.”

He added “Federal agents arrived in southwest Kansas without notifying or coordinating with local officials or law enforcement agencies. City leaders say agents are pulling people over or stopping them in the street and questioning them at random. Dodge City schools are asking families to name who will pick up their children if a parent can't. Businesses have closed their doors. The Kansas Livestock Association warns that this disruption threatens animal welfare and food safety, and that increased costs are ultimately going to be passed on to consumers in higher prices at the grocery store. This sort of chaos and disruption in our community is making everyone less safe.”

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Further Hamilton said “Under the previous administration, the wide-open border caused a different kind of chaos. Record crossings overwhelmed communities, cartels trafficked people and drugs, and officials, agents, and judges could not keep up. Kansans expect our immigration laws to be enforced. But we also expect each person to be treated with dignity and respect. What is happening in Liberal, Garden City, and Dodge City is not only bad for Kansas, it does not reflect the values of us as Kansans. Neither party has been able to solve this on their own. It’s past time Washington ended the chaos and actually worked together to solve problems for Kansas families.”

ICE activity in Kansas hits beef business: Report

Hamilton's statement comes amid a Reuters report that ICE activity in Kansas had disrupted the beef business in the state. The prospect of arrest reportedly kept the largely immigrant labor force away from feedlots and slaughterhouses, prompting beef processing plants to slow down and backing up cattle.

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Notably, with affordability concerns on the Republican Party's mind, ahead of the midterms, President Donald Trump enacted policies aimed at controlling beef costs. However, the ICE crackdowns appear to be at cross purposes with this goal, the Reuters report added.