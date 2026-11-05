After 'Habibi' jab at JD Vance, Abdul El-Sayed says Trump’s ‘hateful’ campaign did not resonate with voters

Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed hit back at President Donald Trump after winning the Senate race. He said voters had rejected a “hateful, spiteful campaign”

Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed takes aim at Donald Trump after winning the Senate race. (Bloomberg)

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He also joked that Vice President JD Vance, whom he called “habibi,” would have to swear him in as a senator in January.

Abdul El-Sayed says Michigan rejected a ‘hateful, spiteful campaign’

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Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Michigan voters had rejected “a hateful, spiteful campaign.” This came after months of Republican attacks on his Muslim identity in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country.

Deep Dive Why did Abdul El-Sayed call JD Vance “habibi” in his victory speech? El-Sayed used “habibi,” an Arabic term of affection, while joking that Vance was constitutionally obligated to swear him in as a senator in January. He called the situation “delicious irony.” What did Abdul El-Sayed mean when he said Michigan rejected a “hateful, spiteful campaign”? He said the campaign focused on his name and face rather than the issues, amid Republican attacks on his Muslim identity. He said voters across Michigan’s counties rejected that approach. How did Abdul El-Sayed win Michigan’s Senate race against Mike Rogers? With about 97% of votes counted, El-Sayed led Republican Mike Rogers by 7 percentage points. The article also notes that he won his Senate primary despite spending tens of millions of dollars less than a candidate backed by party leaders.

El-Sayed said, “Michigan proved just how big we are. Rejected a hateful, spiteful campaign that had nothing to say about the issues and only wanted to point to my name and my face. Michiganders rejected that. Every single county, every single one, pushed against that.”

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{{^usCountry}} He will become the first Muslim senator in the country. He told AP the morning was “a moment of reflection,” including about what his win would mean to his two young daughters. He said, “Now, this is something they read about in the history books.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He will become the first Muslim senator in the country. He told AP the morning was “a moment of reflection,” including about what his win would mean to his two young daughters. He said, “Now, this is something they read about in the history books.” {{/usCountry}}

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How he won

According to AP, the race between El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers was called early Wednesday. With about 97% of the votes counted, El-Sayed was leading by 7 percentage points.

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El-Sayed was born in the US after his parents moved from Egypt. Eight years ago, he lost badly in Michigan’s Democratic primary for governor. This time, he won the Senate primary against a candidate backed by party leaders, even though his campaign spent tens of millions of dollars less.

Also read: Trump shares thoughts on potential impeachment after midterm losses: 'It would destroy Democrats'

The ‘habibi’ jab

Abdul El-Sayed made the jab in his victory speech early on Wednesday. He was speaking to supporters in Detroit, after he defeated Trump-backed Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan’s Senate race.

According to The Hill, El-Sayed joked about Vice President JD Vance swearing him in to office in January. He called it a moment of “delicious irony.”

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El-Sayed said, “JD, habibi, there is this delicious irony in the fact that you’re constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January.”

“Habibi” is an Arabic term of affection.

Sayed also spoke about President Donald Trump, who had repeatedly mocked his name and attacked his Muslim faith during the campaign. El-Sayed said, “Donald, I know you struggle with my name, so after JD swears me in in January, you can go on and call me senator.”

As per The Hill, Vance previously described El-Sayed as “very, very evil,” while Trump has repeatedly referred to the Democrat as a “jihadist” and a “communist.”