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After 'Habibi' jab at JD Vance, Abdul El-Sayed says Trump’s ‘hateful’ campaign did not resonate with voters

Abdul El-Sayed said that Michigan voters rejected “a hateful, spiteful campaign” as he won the Senate race.

Published on: Nov 5, 2026, 02:29:51 IST
By Khushi Arora
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Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed hit back at President Donald Trump after winning the Senate race. He said voters had rejected a “hateful, spiteful campaign”

Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed takes aim at Donald Trump after winning the Senate race. (Bloomberg)
Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed takes aim at Donald Trump after winning the Senate race. (Bloomberg)

He also joked that Vice President JD Vance, whom he called “habibi,” would have to swear him in as a senator in January.

Abdul El-Sayed says Michigan rejected a ‘hateful, spiteful campaign’

Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Michigan voters had rejected “a hateful, spiteful campaign.” This came after months of Republican attacks on his Muslim identity in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country.

Deep Dive

Why did Abdul El-Sayed call JD Vance “habibi” in his victory speech?

El-Sayed used “habibi,” an Arabic term of affection, while joking that Vance was constitutionally obligated to swear him in as a senator in January. He called the situation “delicious irony.”

What did Abdul El-Sayed mean when he said Michigan rejected a “hateful, spiteful campaign”?

He said the campaign focused on his name and face rather than the issues, amid Republican attacks on his Muslim identity. He said voters across Michigan’s counties rejected that approach.

How did Abdul El-Sayed win Michigan’s Senate race against Mike Rogers?

With about 97% of votes counted, El-Sayed led Republican Mike Rogers by 7 percentage points. The article also notes that he won his Senate primary despite spending tens of millions of dollars less than a candidate backed by party leaders.
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El-Sayed said, “Michigan proved just how big we are. Rejected a hateful, spiteful campaign that had nothing to say about the issues and only wanted to point to my name and my face. Michiganders rejected that. Every single county, every single one, pushed against that.”

Also read: Democrats' leader Chuck Schumer demands an end to the Iran war as party takes control of both Congressional houses

How he won

According to AP, the race between El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers was called early Wednesday. With about 97% of the votes counted, El-Sayed was leading by 7 percentage points.

El-Sayed was born in the US after his parents moved from Egypt. Eight years ago, he lost badly in Michigan’s Democratic primary for governor. This time, he won the Senate primary against a candidate backed by party leaders, even though his campaign spent tens of millions of dollars less.

Also read: Trump shares thoughts on potential impeachment after midterm losses: 'It would destroy Democrats'

The ‘habibi’ jab

Abdul El-Sayed made the jab in his victory speech early on Wednesday. He was speaking to supporters in Detroit, after he defeated Trump-backed Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan’s Senate race.

According to The Hill, El-Sayed joked about Vice President JD Vance swearing him in to office in January. He called it a moment of “delicious irony.”

El-Sayed said, “JD, habibi, there is this delicious irony in the fact that you’re constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January.”

“Habibi” is an Arabic term of affection.

Sayed also spoke about President Donald Trump, who had repeatedly mocked his name and attacked his Muslim faith during the campaign. El-Sayed said, “Donald, I know you struggle with my name, so after JD swears me in in January, you can go on and call me senator.”

As per The Hill, Vance previously described El-Sayed as “very, very evil,” while Trump has repeatedly referred to the Democrat as a “jihadist” and a “communist.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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