Ailing 750-lb alligator seized from NY home's pool used to swim with kids

A 750-pound alligator was recently seized from a New York home where it was being kept illegally in a swimming pool. The 34-year-old reptile named Albert suffers from a number of health issues, including blindness in both eyes. On Wednesday, authorities captured the ailing 11-foot alligator upon learning that the owner's state license for its possession expired in 2021. However, the owner claims that he “took care of him better than most people take care of their kids.” In this photo provided by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, DEC officers secure an 11-foot (3.4-meter) alligator for transport after it was seized from a home where it was being kept illegally in Hamburg, N.Y., on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The home's owner had built an addition and installed an in-ground swimming pool for the 30-year-old alligator, which has blindness in both eyes and spinal complications, among other health issues. (New York DEC via AP)(AP)

Alligator kept illegally at NY home seized by authorities

The state Department of Environmental Conservation revealed that the owner “allegedly allowed members of the public to get into the water to pet the unsecured alligator.” At the time of the license expiration, the state determined that the holding facility for the illegal pet “failed to meet safety standards,” per NY Post.

“To be clear, even if the owner was appropriately licensed, public contact with the animal is prohibited and grounds for license revocation and relocation of the animal,” the department told the outlet in an email. By the New York State Law, it is prohibited to possess an alligator as a pet.

In addition to being blind, the elderly reptile also suffered from spinal complications at the time of his removal from the Hamburg home, officials added. Albert's owner claimed that the alligator was “gentle” and didn't pose any threat to the children who swam with him, per the outlet.

Tony Cavallaro, the self-identified owner of the massive so-called “gentle giant,” wrote in an online petition, “As everyone has probably already heard The DEC and SPCA took Albert away from me saying that I put people in harm’s way with him. Every one who has met Albert or knows Albert knows that this is not true.”

“They also brought at least 20 or more agents to my house in full body armor and guns treating me like a criminal. It was like I was a gun dealing drug dealing criminal the way they acted. The scene that they made on my street is very disturbing and totally wrong. I am very upset and angry about this whole incident!” Cavallaro added.