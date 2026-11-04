Alabama elects first transgender woman as Allison Montgomery defeats Republican in District 25

Allison Montgomery has made history in Alabama after winning the election for State House District 25. She became the first openly transgender woman to be elected to the Alabama state legislature.

Allison Montgomery wins Alabama District 25 election, becoming the state's first openly transgender woman in the legislature. (Allison Montgomery Facebook account/Representative image) (Allison Montgomery Facebook account)

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Montgomery, a Democrat, defeated Republican incumbent Phillip Rigsby in the November 3, 2026, election. The contest took place in the Huntsville area of Alabama.

Allison Montgomery makes history in Alabama state election

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Montgomery received 53.2% of the votes, while Rigsby secured 46.7%, according to Alabama Political Reporter. All precincts had reported in the results cited by the publication. Her victory is significant because District 25 has traditionally supported Republican candidates. Rigsby had represented the district since 2022.

Who is Allison Montgomery? Her background and campaign promises

Deep Dive Who is Allison Montgomery, Alabama’s first openly transgender woman elected to its state legislature? Montgomery is a Huntsville software engineer who supports Redstone Arsenal and has experience as a grassroots political organiser. Before running for office, she spent four years working on political issues in Alabama. How did Allison Montgomery win Alabama State House District 25? The Democrat defeated Republican incumbent Phillip Rigsby in the November 3, 2026, election. Montgomery received 53.2% of the vote, compared with Rigsby’s 46.7%. Why is Allison Montgomery’s Alabama election victory historic? Her win made her the first openly transgender woman elected to the Alabama state legislature. She won a district that had traditionally supported Republican candidates.

Montgomery is from Huntsville, Alabama. She works as a software engineer supporting Redstone Arsenal, a US Army installation in Huntsville. She also has experience as a grassroots political organiser, according to her campaign biography.

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Before entering the election, Montgomery had already spent four years working on political issues in Alabama. She said she had studied proposed laws, organised people and worked with lawmakers to oppose bills that she believed were harmful to the community.

Montgomery's victory came despite facing attacks over her gender identity during the election campaign. The Alabama Political Reporter said Republican opponent Phillip Rigsby repeatedly targeted her gender identity in the final days of the campaign.

In her official campaign message, Montgomery said she was ready to represent her constituents from her first day in office. She also said Alabama residents deserved good governance and a government that worked to reduce the difficulties faced by ordinary people.