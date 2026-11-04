Trump vows to become 'Political Pundit' as midterm results deal blow to POTUS

“I’m going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote on Truth Social .

Amid the 2026 midterm elections , with polls having closed in several states, including Georgia and South Carolina , President Donald Trump has vowed to become a “Political Pundit.”

Also Read | Check live coverage of the 2026 US midterms here

This comes as early returns continue to show Democrats leading in Republican-held districts. The preliminary national results of CNN’s Voter Poll show that 71% of voters say that Congress is not doing enough to check President Donald Trump. Views of Congress and the Supreme Court are negative too.

Sources close to Donald Trump have said that at times, the president has appeared hopeful that midterms polling was wrong and that his party will end up being more successful than they suggest, CNN reported. He has also privately conceded that his party may be facing the worst-case scenario, the sources said.

‘I have the ultimate power’ Before polls closed, Trump told CBS News in an interview that he is prepared to veto Democratic legislation if necessary, adding that he welcomes the moniker "Mr. Veto”.

"I have the ultimate power — it's called 'veto,'" he said.

Trump also said about the midterm elections that he believes he did everything he could to help Republicans across the country.

Also Read | 'Would have won in a landslide': Trump blames Democratic gains in midterms on him not being on the ballot

"If you remember, about 30, 40 days ago, people were saying it's going to be a big loss, and now people are talking about, like we could even win it," Mr. Trump said. "I think the tour made a big difference. I did 29 days, 33 of these things, and they were all massive rallies, they were big rallies. No one has ever done anything like it. And I think we got the word out. I think we got the enthusiasm out, too."

Meanwhile, an individual close to the president previously said that while Democrats may win power," Mr. Trump will "keep the power to do almost everything he wants" next year on trade, the border, managing the federal government and also handling US foreign policy and national security.