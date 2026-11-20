Television actor Alexander Haskin has died aged 38 following an incident at the Santa Monica Pier in Southern California.

Alexander Haskin, known for appearances in You and The Rookie, died despite emergency responders’ efforts. Police are investigating the death as a suicide. (Alexander Haskin/Instagram)

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Haskin, who had appeared in a number of television productions, including the series You and The Rookie, reportedly jumped into the water from the pier at around 4 pm local time.

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According to a statement issued by the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) and obtained by Page Six, officers were alerted after receiving reports of a man in the water near the western end of the pier.

A search-and-rescue operation was launched, and Haskin was found within an hour. Emergency responders attempted to save his life, but their efforts proved unsuccessful.

Police said he had been alone before the incident and had not engaged with anyone at the location. Authorities have ruled out suspicious circumstances, while the case is being investigated as a suicide.

Father shares details of their last conversation

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{{^usCountry}} Haskin's father, Dana Haskin, spoke to the California Post about the family's devastating loss, revealing that he had spoken to his son on the day of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Haskin's father, Dana Haskin, spoke to the California Post about the family's devastating loss, revealing that he had spoken to his son on the day of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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While he did not share the details of their final conversation, Dana described it as brief and admitted that it had left the family with more questions than answers.

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He also said Alexander had shown no obvious signs of distress and had been looking forward to spending the festive season with his family.

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Dana revealed that his son knew how to swim and suggested that his decision to jump may have been an impulsive reaction driven by emotion.

Speaking about the circumstances surrounding his son's death, he told the publication: “In the heat of the moment, who knows what a human brain can do It's still a big mystery to us … we keep asking why.”

He further expressed the family's confusion over the tragedy, saying that they still had no clear understanding of what had happened.

Haskin previously served In the US Air Force

Before establishing himself in the entertainment industry, Alexander had pursued a career in the military, working as a military police officer in the United States Air Force.

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He later moved into fitness and worked as a personal trainer. Haskin graduated from Long Beach City College in 2010 before pursuing acting opportunities.

His work included background appearances in several television shows, among them You and The Rookie.

Actor survived by father and four siblings

Haskin leaves behind his father, Dana, along with his sister and three brothers.

Following the incident, the Santa Monica Police Department appealed to anyone who may have witnessed what happened to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Witnesses or individuals with relevant information have been urged to contact the SMPD at 310-458-8491.