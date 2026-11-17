Hundreds of Amazon workers at a warehouse in Delta, British Columbia, are now being covered by a union contract, marking the company's first site in North America under a collective bargaining agreement.

Amazon said the facility employs more than 700 workers. (Representational image generated using AI)

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The terms of the contract, which is set to run until Nov. 13, 2029, were imposed by an independent arbitrator between Canadian union Unifor and Amazon. Amazon said the facility employs more than 700 workers.

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In a statement on Friday, Unifor's National President Lana Payne praised the workers who "stood up to one of the most powerful companies on earth and won rights in writing that Amazon cannot take away.”

But the Seattle-based online giant argued that the arbitrator set the terms without giving its workers “the chance to ratify or vote on it." It also said that the terms were imposed despite a pending effort by some of Amazon's employees to decertify the union.

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Amazon said in a blog posted late Friday that the agreement sets terms for wages, scheduling, layoffs, and benefits that are largely similar to what the workers had already.

Amazon said the contract requires every employee in the unit to join the union, whether they want to or not, and to have union dues of up to C$1,064 ($744.03 US) deducted from their pay in the first year. That means they could actually take home less money than they did before, Amazon said.

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“We believe that this process was improper, unfair, and defies common sense,” J. Ofori Agboka, Amazon's vice president of people, wrote in the blog post.

Unifor and Amazon have been locked in a fight since 2024 when employees at the facility started an organizing drive. In July 2025, the British Columbia Labour Relations Board certified the worker union for the warehouse through a rare process called “remedial certification” after it found that Amazon committed unfair labor practices including what it described as an unnecessary hiring spree to stop the certification process.

The regulatory board said in its decision that Amazon pursued a “lengthy and pervasive anti-union campaign." Amazon had filed an appeal.

Remedial certification is used when an employer pursues unfair labor practices during an organizing drive that makes a fair vote unlikely.

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Amazon said that it has filed a request for judicial review in the British Columbia Supreme Court, asking to halt implementation of the collective agreement until its decertification application is resolved and to overturn the board’s order imposing a contract through arbitration.

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“We think the best workplace is one where associates have direct input and we work together to make progress quickly, and where nobody should have to pay dues or go through a third party to be heard,” Amazon's Agboka said.

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In 2022, Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York, voted to unionize, marking the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history. The workers were represented by Amazon Labor Union, which affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters two years later.

But workers don't have a contract yet, with the National Labor Relations Board ordering Amazon to negotiate and Amazon continuing to fight the union certification in court.