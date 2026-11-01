America's Jessica McClain finishes second as Sheila Chepkirui reclaims NYC Marathon title: Full list of winners

Sweden’s Andreas Almgren won the New York City Marathon, and Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui took her second title in three years.

Full list of winners

Andreas Almgren and Sheila Chepkirui won the 2026 New York City Marathon. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Men’s race: Andreas Almgren (Sweden), 2:06:01

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Women’s race: Sheila Chepkirui (Kenya), 2:24:36

Men’s wheelchair: Marcel Hug (Switzerland)

Women’s wheelchair: Catherine Debrunner (Switzerland)

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Almgren makes history on debut

Almgren won in 2:06:01 in his first-ever marathon, according to NBC Sports. He is the first Swedish runner to win any major marathon. He finished 13 seconds ahead of Italy’s Yemaneberhan Crippa. Almgren won a bronze medal in the 10,000m at the 2025 World Championships.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Daniel Wilkerson's Funny Car explodes in massive fireball during NHRA qualifying; video emerges Chepkirui wins, McClain finishes strong {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Daniel Wilkerson's Funny Car explodes in massive fireball during NHRA qualifying; video emerges Chepkirui wins, McClain finishes strong {{/usCountry}}

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Chepkirui, 35, crossed the finish line in Central Park in 2:24:36. She finished six seconds ahead of American runner Jess McClain.

In the final moments of the race, McClain passed Kenya’s Hellen Obiri by just 41 hundredths of a second to take second place. Obiri is a two-time New York City Marathon champion.

McClain’s second-place finish was the first time an American man or woman had reached the New York City Marathon podium since Shalane Flanagan finished third in 2018.

According to NBC Sports, McClain finished fourth in both the marathon and 10,000m events at the 2024 US Olympic Trials. She was also the top American finisher at the Boston Marathon in 2025 and 2026. The Scottsdale, Arizona, resident is a contender to make her first Olympics at age 36, at the March 2028 marathon trials in St. Louis.

Talbi breaks a 1981 record

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Zouhair Talbi was the top American man in the race, finishing sixth in 2:06:43. His time was faster than Alberto Salazar’s American course record of 2:08:13, set in 1981.

Talbi represented Morocco at the Paris Olympics, where he finished 35th. He joined the US Army Reserve in 2025 and later became a US citizen. However, his switch to represent the United States in international competitions will take effect in August 2027. This will allow him to compete at the 2028 Olympic Trials.

At the Boston Marathon on April 20, 2026, Talbi finished fifth with a time of 2:03:45. It was the fastest marathon time ever recorded by a US citizen. However, Boston Marathon times do not qualify as records because of the course layout.

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Conner Mantz finished 11th in 2:07:27. It was his first marathon since setting the American record of 2:04:43 at the Chicago Marathon in October 2025.

The New York City Marathon has the slowest finishing times among the major American marathons because of its hilly course.