Daniel Wilkerson's Funny Car explodes in massive fireball during NHRA qualifying; video emerges

The frightening incident unfolded within seconds, with the engine suddenly erupting into a massive fireball and the car's carbon-fiber bodywork being blown apart.

Driving the Scag Jackal, Wilkerson struggled to maintain control as the vehicle suffered a catastrophic mechanical failure before eventually colliding with the guard wall.

Daniel Wilkerson escaped without injury after a dramatic engine explosion sent his Funny Car up in flames during the third qualifying session at the Mopar NHRA Las Vegas Nationals presented by Dodge.

As pieces scattered across the track, the 38-year-old driver fought to keep the vehicle under control, making contact with the guard wall with both its front and rear tires before bringing the damaged car to a stop in a safe area.

Wilkerson opens up after horrific crash Despite the severity of the explosion, Wilkerson walked away unharmed. However, the driver admitted that the experience inside the cockpit was particularly frightening, describing the intense heat he felt before the car's body shell separated from the vehicle.

Reflecting on the incident, Wilkerson expressed embarrassment over the damage to the car and acknowledged the efforts of the team that had prepared it.

"I'm fine. I'm just embarrassed," said Wilkerson, according to NHRA.com.

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"I feel bad for everybody that everybody worked so hard on this thing and I screwed it all up in 2.5 seconds. It barely started spinning, and by the time I thought, 'Oh, it's spinning,' it freaking blew up in my face. I didn't want to hit J.R., so I kind of yarded it left, and I think that turned out to be a bit of a downfall. Thank the good Lord above that body fell off because that is the hottest thing I've ever felt. I've never had anything that hot in my entire life," Wilkerson added.

Wilkerson's previous fiery engine failure This was not the first time Wilkerson had experienced a terrifying engine failure during his NHRA career. The driver had faced a similar incident at the Denso Sonoma Nationals in July 2025, when his car suffered a major mechanical breakdown during a qualifying run.

On that occasion, a valvetrain failure caused multiple cylinders to misfire shortly before the car reached the eighth-mile mark. The malfunction triggered a powerful backfire that resulted in a massive engine explosion, creating what was described as a volcanic blast.

The force of the explosion was reportedly so intense that it generated a concussion wave strong enough to shake windows in the broadcast booth, located hundreds of feet away from the track.

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Despite the violent blast and the smoke surrounding the vehicle, Wilkerson managed to maintain control of the car, keeping it largely away from the barriers and limiting damage to the chassis. He subsequently exited the vehicle safely, escaping another potentially dangerous incident without sustaining injuries.

Wilkerson’s 2009 high-speed crash survival Wilkerson had previously endured another terrifying incident early in his racing career, during just his second professional race against Ron Capps at an NHRA event in Memphis.

Travelling at approximately 232 mph, his Funny Car suffered a catastrophic failure when its right-rear wheel detached from the chassis. The impact caused the front section of the vehicle to break apart, absorbing much of the force and protecting the driver's compartment.

Although visibly shaken by the frightening ordeal, Wilkerson managed to escape the heavily damaged wreckage without suffering serious injuries.