Former Yankees draft pick Oliver Dunn hits free-agent market after Rays make roster decision

Oliver Dunn, a former University of Utah infielder selected by the New York Yankees in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, has entered minor-league free agency after being outrighted by the Tampa Bay Rays, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Oliver Dunn has entered minor-league free agency. (Instagram @oliver_dunnn3)

Dunn enters free agency after outright assignment The left-handed hitter made the decision after receiving an outright assignment to Triple-A Durham earlier this fall, as reflected in MLB's transaction records.

Dunn's availability gives clubs seeking additional left-handed infield depth and versatile roster options an opportunity to consider a familiar player, although his experience at the major-league level remains limited.

Dunn's journey through MLB organizations The 29-year-old made his debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024 following stints in the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies farm systems.

New York drafted the University of Utah standout in the 11th round in 2019, where he continued developing his power at the plate and ability to get on base in Double-A before being traded to Milwaukee.

Dunn made 41 major-league appearances in his debut season, finishing with a .221 batting average, one home run and three stolen bases while primarily serving as a reserve. His playing time decreased further in 2025, as he appeared in just 14 games and recorded a .167 average.

Also read | Daniel Vogelbach’s Brewers parade moment goes viral as Milwaukee coach performs 2003 hit ‘Stacy’s Mom’

Following that campaign, he elected free agency and subsequently joined the Chicago White Sox on a minor-league contract, entering spring training as a non-roster invitee.

Dunn delivers strong numbers in Triple-A The infielder enjoyed a productive start to the 2026 season in Chicago's organization. Over 41 appearances with Triple-A Charlotte, he recorded a .295/.393/.545 slash line, adding nine home runs and nine stolen bases. His performance demonstrated the combination of contact hitting and power that had made him an intriguing minor-league prospect.

His stay with the White Sox organization ended in mid-May when the club traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for left-handed pitcher Joe Rock. Tampa Bay wasted little time promoting Dunn to its major-league roster, selecting his contract as Ben Williamson recovered from an injury.

However, the infielder struggled to make an offensive impact during his brief opportunity, collecting just one hit in 11 at-bats across nine games for a .091 average and one RBI. Most of his appearances came as a late-game substitute.

The Rays subsequently sent Dunn back to Triple-A Durham before designating him for assignment in early September. After clearing waivers, he was outrighted to the minors.

Dunn offers defensive versatility Across three major-league seasons with Milwaukee and Tampa Bay, Dunn has accumulated a .197/.253/.275 batting line in 157 plate appearances. His career totals include one home run, 14 RBIs and four stolen bases.

Also read | What we know about Todd Benzinger's family and children as 1990 World Series winner dies at 63

Beyond his offensive numbers, Dunn's ability to cover several positions in the infield could make him a useful depth option for interested teams.

He has also gained experience playing left field during his minor-league career, adding to his defensive flexibility. His instincts on the basepaths provide another potential asset.