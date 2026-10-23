What we know about Todd Benzinger's family and children as 1990 World Series winner dies at 63
Former MLB star Todd Benzinger, 63, has died. The 1990 World Series champion is survived by children, including basketball player Grant Benzinger.
Todd Benzinger, the former Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants star, has passed away at the age of 63. The Reds announced his death in a statement on Thursday. A cause of death of the 1990 MLB World Series winner was not given.
"Todd will forever be remembered by Reds fans for catching the final out of the 1990 World Series, but those of us who had the privilege of knowing him will remember so much more," Rick Walls, the executive director of the Reds Hall of Fame Museum, said.
The death of the former MLB World Series winner has revealed that there is very little documented detail on his family, especially his marriages and children. In this article, we will take a look at what is publicly documented over the years about the family of the late Todd Benzinger.
What We Know About Todd Bezinger's Family
According to the Society for American Baseball Research, Todd Benzinger was married to Kristi Wagers. While the SABR article only documents the name Kristi, a media guide of Wright State University basketball team's from 2014-15 documents their son, Grant Benzinger, as the "son of Todd Benzinger and Kristi Wagers."
Grant Benzinger was a star guard for Wright State University and pursued a professional basketball career in Europe after college. Records show that Grant Benzinger stopped playing basketball professionally in 2021.
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The Wright State University media guide documents that Grant Benzinger was born on March 1, 1996, and notes that he has "three sisters."
Furthermore, a San Francisco Giants media guide from 1993 carrying a profile of Todd Benzinger states that at the time, Todd and Kristi has a daughter named Justine.
The identities of Todd Benzinger's other children are not publicly documented.
Texas Home Movie, an event videography studio, documents in a Facebook post from May 10, 2015, the marriage of Todd Benzinger to Nicole. However, there are no confirmed news reports documenting a second marriage for Todd Benzinger.
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Grant Benzinger Was A College Basketball Star
Grant Benzinger was a star at Wright State basketball, finishing with 1,451 points in 132 games across four seasons (2014 to 2018). An MLB.com news article from 2018 documents that Grant Benzinger was voted the MVP of the Horizon League Tournament that year.
After college, Grant Benzinger moved to Germany, playing for the Uni Baskets Paderborn in the country's second-tier ProA League. He suffered an ACL tear in 2019 but stayed with the club till the 2020-21 season.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More