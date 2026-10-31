Daniel Vogelbach’s Brewers parade moment goes viral as Milwaukee coach performs 2003 hit ‘Stacy’s Mom’
As the Brewers celebrated their World Series triumph over the Tampa Bay Rays, Daniel Vogelbach stepped into the spotlight for an unexpected karaoke session.
Daniel Vogelbach could attract attention from teams looking to strengthen their coaching staff this offseason after playing a part in the Milwaukee Brewers' World Series-winning campaign as a hitting coach.
However, his performance during the team's championship celebrations on Friday may have given potential employers something else to consider.
Daniel Vogelbach steals spotlight in Brewers parade
As the Brewers celebrated their World Series triumph over the Tampa Bay Rays, Vogelbach stepped into the spotlight for an unexpected karaoke session.
The 33-year-old grabbed a microphone during Friday afternoon's championship parade and treated the crowd to a rendition of "Stacy's Mom" by Fountains of Wayne.
With a Miller Lite in one hand, Vogelbach enthusiastically worked his way through several verses of the 2003 hit. Even after the music was cut off, he continued singing, adding to the entertainment at the Brewers' celebrations.
Fans react to Vogelbach’s karaoke performance
Fox Sports journalist Vincent Hesprich shared footage of the moment on X, where it quickly attracted reactions from fans.
One user praised Vogelbach's determination, writing, "I love how he keeps powering through after they cut off the audio, he's definitely a gamer."
Another fan shared a humorous reaction, tweeting, "Heard it while driving and thank God for collision sensors! I almost crashed I was laughing so hard!"
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Another user joked about Vogelbach's dual responsibilities with the Brewers, commenting, "Daniel Vogelbach's job description now includes hitting coach and karaoke. Milwaukee hired a vibe guy and got a full performance out of him"
Vogelbach has a history of musical performances
Those familiar with Vogelbach's playing career may not have been surprised by his willingness to entertain the crowd. The former left-handed hitter has previously shown a fondness for bringing music and humor into his baseball appearances.
During a Women's Day celebration at Citi Field in 2022, when he was playing for the New York Mets, Vogelbach famously chose "Milkshake" as his walk-up song. He also briefly used "Stacy's Mom" as his introduction music while playing for Milwaukee in 2021.
Vogelbach’s impact on Brewers’ offense
Beyond his entertaining personality, Vogelbach also made a meaningful contribution to Milwaukee's coaching staff.
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His work with the hitters helped the Brewers produce an impressive offensive output during their 2026 postseason campaign. Milwaukee scored 59 runs throughout the playoffs, finishing with a .262 batting average, a .346 on-base percentage, a .396 slugging percentage and a .742 OPS.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More