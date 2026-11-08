Anita Maria Centina, 24-year-old nanny killed in Florida Learjet 60 crash, made final call to sister

A 24-year-old nanny who lost her life in a devastating private plane crash in Florida spent some of her final moments speaking to her sister, sharing her excitement about an upcoming trip to the Bahamas and showing her the children she cared for.

Anita Maria Centina was killed in the Learjet 60 crash in Palm Beach County while traveling from Texas to the Bahamas.

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Anita Maria Centina was among the passengers killed when a Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach County on Sunday, November 1. The young nanny had been travelling with the family she worked for, including a married couple and their two young children.

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In a heartbreaking account, Anita’s sister, Angie Ramirez Cetina, recalled their final video call shortly before the aircraft took off. She said Anita appeared cheerful and excited about the journey, unaware that it would be her last conversation with her family.

Nanny shared her excitement during final video call

Speaking to The U.S. Sun in Spanish, Angie remembered how her sister had called her shortly before the flight.

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{{^usCountry}} “We did a video call. She showed me the children, she showed me the plane,” Angie recalled. “She was very happy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We did a video call. She showed me the children, she showed me the plane,” Angie recalled. “She was very happy.” {{/usCountry}}

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Anita had reportedly been looking forward to visiting the Bahamas, a destination she had never travelled to before. Although she was accompanying the family as their nanny, Angie said her sister genuinely enjoyed her work and felt deeply connected to the children.

“She was truly happy because she had never been to the Bahamas, and even though she was working, she didn’t see it as work. She enjoyed it,” Angie said.

“She loved the job she had. She loved the children very much. She loved the Robinson family dearly.”

Sister recalls the moment she learned about Florida crash

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The devastating news became even harder for Angie to process when she came across footage of the aircraft crashing to the ground in a fiery explosion.

Initially, she struggled to believe that her sister could have been aboard the ill-fated jet. “I didn’t want to accept that it might be my sister on the plane,” she said.

However, her worst fears were confirmed the next morning. Angie recalled that their mother called on Monday morning to tell her that Anita had indeed been travelling on the aircraft.

“But later, my mom called me on Monday morning and confirmed to me that yes, it was the flight that Ana Maria was on,” she said.

Remembering the bond they shared, Angie added: “My sister and I shared so many things. We have so many memories.”

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Anita was a loving sister and devoted aunt

Beyond her work with the Robinson family, Anita shared a particularly close relationship with Angie. The two sisters had been through many important moments together, but Angie said one of her most treasured memories was the support Anita gave her during her pregnancy.

She remembered how her sister stayed by her side throughout the entire journey, from the early stages of pregnancy to childbirth and the difficult days of postpartum recovery.

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“She was there through my whole journey with my son, from the beginning until the day I had him, through my postpartum recovery. She was right there,” Angie said.

Anita also shared a special bond with her nephew and loved spending time with him. “She adored my son. He was practically the apple of her eye. She and I were inseparable,” Angie added.

For the family, Anita's death means losing not only a beloved daughter and sister but also someone whose affection and presence had become an important part of their lives.

Her family also paid tribute to her dedication and the love she brought into their household.

“She was truly part of the family,” relatives said in a statement. “She showed us a legacy of unconditional love and devotion.”

What happened in the fatal Florida Learjet 60 crash?

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The tragic accident took place on November 1, 2026, when a Learjet 60 operated by Aurora Aviation, doing business as Upper Jets, crashed in the Greenacres area of Palm Beach County, Florida.

The aircraft had departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was heading to North Eleuthera in the Bahamas. It crashed at approximately 12:50 p.m. local time in a residential area near Military Trail.

All nine people aboard the aircraft were killed. The victims included the Robinson family, their two family friends, Anita, and the two pilots, Captain Jeff Gregory and co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras.

According to preliminary information released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the flight crew reported experiencing icing, moderate turbulence and precipitation shortly before the crash.

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The NTSB is continuing to examine the wreckage, aircraft systems, weather conditions and flight communications to establish what caused the disaster.