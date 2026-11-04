Annie Andrews wins late Lindsay Graham's South Carolina Senate seat, as Democrats taste victory after over two decades

Democrat Annie Andrews won South Carolina's US Senate seat on Tuesday, a stunning victory over President Donald Trump's hand-picked candidate Darline Graham in a state that he carried by nearly 18 percentage points just two years ago.

Annie Andrews wins late Lindsey Graham’s South Carolina Senate seat for Democrats after two decades. (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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Andrews' win, along with Democrat Roy Cooper's win in North Carolina's Senate race, gave the party two of the four seats it needs to net in order to take control of the chamber. The results also suggested that a Democratic wave was growing large enough to swamp even deeply Republican areas.

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It was still too early to determine whether Democrats would be able to replicate those performances in the other critical races that will determine the Senate majority, including Alaska, Iowa, Michigan, Maine, Ohio and Texas, with millions of votes still uncounted in those states.

Deep Dive Who won South Carolina’s 2026 Senate race? Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Darline Graham, the Republican candidate backed by Donald Trump. Andrews is a pediatrician. Why was Annie Andrews’ South Carolina Senate victory historic? Andrews became the first Democrat to win a South Carolina Senate seat in 28 years. The race had not been considered competitive until the final weeks. Did Annie Andrews’ win give Democrats control of the Senate? No. Her win, along with Roy Cooper’s victory in North Carolina, gave Democrats two of the four net pickups they needed. The outcome of several other key Senate races remained uncertain.

Track the US midterms 2026 live here.

Andrews, a pediatrician, is the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in South Carolina in 28 years, after a race that neither Democrats nor Republicans considered competitive until recent weeks.

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{{^usCountry}} After the death of his ally, US Senator Lindsey Graham, Graham's sister Darline was appointed to fill his seat and Trump encouraged her to run for a full six-year term. But her political inexperience proved a liability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the death of his ally, US Senator Lindsey Graham, Graham's sister Darline was appointed to fill his seat and Trump encouraged her to run for a full six-year term. But her political inexperience proved a liability. {{/usCountry}}

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Democrats also held onto Senate seats in Georgia and New Hampshire, both races that were once considered competitive but moved out of reach for Republicans amid Trump's declining approval ratings.

Also Read: US midterm election results snapshot: Latest Senate, House and governorship race winners

A REBUKE TO TRUMP, WINNER SAYS

"In sweeping and decisive victories, the American people have rebuked the depravity, corruption and incompetence of the man named President Donald J. Trump," incumbent Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, the projected winner in Georgia, told supporters at a victory party.

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In Florida, Republican Senator Ashley Moody fended off Democrat Angie Nixon but was ahead by only about 3 percentage points in a state Trump carried by 13 points in 2024, according to a vote count compiled by Reuters and USA Today, further evidence that even solidly Republican states were shifting dramatically toward Democrats.

Democrats held onto three House districts in Florida that Republican lawmakers had redrawn earlier this year, all of which backed Trump by at least 9 percentage points. The fate of the House overall remained uncertain, with the majority of races still uncalled.

Midterm elections are typically viewed as a referendum on the president, and that is especially true for Trump, who dominates attention like no other politician. Trump himself told his supporters to "pretend I'm on the ballot" and held dozens of rallies in the closing weeks.

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According to exit polls conducted by SSRS on behalf of a consortium of US media outlets including major television networks and the Associated Press, half of voters nationwide said they saw the 2026 midterm elections as an opportunity to rebuke the president, and three-quarters said they are "angry" or "dissatisfied" with the way the country is headed.

Also Read: Kathy Hochul retains NY Governor seat in midterms; Democrats score key wins in Colorado, Connecticut

In addition, 70% of voters surveyed said they want Congress to provide more checks and balances on the president.

History is against Republicans: The sitting president's party has lost ground in Congress in all but two midterms since World War Two. Trump's approval rating is hovering near his career lows, with voters frustrated by war with Iran, higher fuel prices and wider affordability concerns.

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Led by Trump, Republicans have portrayed Democratic candidates as radical, un-American and even communist, labels Democrats flatly reject.

Opinion polls show voters are most concerned about affordability and disapprove of Trump's handling of the issue. His tariffs on imports, many of which the courts threw out, and his decision to attack Iran in February raised prices for consumers.

TRUMP DEPLOYS ELECTION MONITORS

There are 47 US House races widely seen as competitive, according to a Reuters analysis of the leading election forecasters. If the other contests all proceed as predicted, Democrats would need to win only 13 of those races to secure a majority.

Legal observers and Democrats have warned that Trump, who has long falsely claimed that US elections are rigged, may attempt to challenge Tuesday's results if Republicans lose.

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The US Justice Department said it had deployed 1,000 election monitors and observers to all 50 states in what it called the largest Election Day monitoring effort in history.

Democrats criticized the plan as potential voter intimidation. In roughly two-thirds of the jurisdictions the department listed, voters supported Democrat Kamala Harris over Trump in the 2024 presidential election, a Reuters analysis found.

Election officials in several states reported no issues with the monitoring effort. New Mexico's secretary of state's office said it had received reports of federal monitors asking "unusual questions" in one county and that the Justice Department offered assurances that the conduct would be addressed.

ELECTION INTRIGUE IN ALASKA

A New York Times report upended the Alaska Senate race when it said that the campaign of Democratic candidate Mary Peltola, 53, helped recruit a third candidate to run as an independent who shares the first and last name of her Republican opponent, Dan Sullivan, 61.

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Peltola has denied involvement. Trump's Justice Department has launched a criminal probe into the allegations and filed a lawsuit to block certification of the election results, though a judge dismissed the latter effort.

Supporters of the incumbent Sullivan said they were not confused by the presence of two Dan Sullivans on the ballot.

"They make it pretty obvious: It says 'incumbent' after his name," said Jake Wesley, 27, who grew up in Anchorage and is now stationed there in the US Air Force. In recent days, Trump has complained repeatedly that voters may not know the meaning of the word.