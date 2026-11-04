US midterm election results snapshot: Latest Senate, House and governorship race winners
Fresh midterm results showed Republicans Byron Donalds and Ashley Moody winning Florida’s governor and Senate races.
Republican Byron Donalds has won the Florida governor’s race, while fellow Republican Ashley Moody has secured re-election to the US Senate from the state, as fresh results emerged in the 2026 US midterm elections after 7 am on Wednesday.
The Associated Press called the Florida governor’s race for Donalds, who defeated Democrat David Jolly. Donalds, a Trump-backed congressman, will succeed Ron DeSantis as governor.
Moody, meanwhile, defeated Democrat Angie Nixon to retain her Senate seat.
Deep Dive
Several House races were also called during the morning, with Democratic and Republican candidates winning contests in Florida and New York. Among them were Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who won re-election in New York, and Indian-American Democrat Pia Dandiya, who won Florida’s 22nd Congressional District.
Also Read: Check the live coverage of the 2026 US Midterms
US midterm election winners: Senate and governor
- Ashley Moody (Republican) – Won re-election to the US Senate from Florida, defeating Democrat Angie Nixon, according to AP.
- Byron Donalds (Republican) – Won the Florida governor’s race, defeating Democrat David Jolly.
US midterm election winners: House
Florida
- Sydney Gruters (Republican) – Won Florida’s 16th Congressional District.
- Pia Dandiya (Democrat) – Won Florida’s 22nd Congressional District. Dandiya, who is of Indian-American background, defeated Republican Casey Askar in the newly redrawn district.
New York
- Hakeem Jeffries (Democrat) – Won re-election in New York’s 8th Congressional District. Jeffries is the House Democratic leader.
- Claire Valdez (Democrat) – Won New York’s 7th Congressional District, according to the AP race call.
The latest results add to the list of lawmakers declared winners earlier in the morning, including Democratic senators Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Mark Warner of Virginia
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More