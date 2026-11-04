US midterm election results snapshot: Latest Senate, House and governorship race winners

Republican Byron Donalds has won the Florida governor’s race, while fellow Republican Ashley Moody has secured re-election to the US Senate from the state, as fresh results emerged in the 2026 US midterm elections after 7 am on Wednesday. Byron Donalds won the Florida governor’s race, Ashley Moody won re-election to the US Senate from Florida. (AP, Reuters)

The Associated Press called the Florida governor’s race for Donalds, who defeated Democrat David Jolly. Donalds, a Trump-backed congressman, will succeed Ron DeSantis as governor.

Moody, meanwhile, defeated Democrat Angie Nixon to retain her Senate seat.