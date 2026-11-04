Kathy Hochul retains NY Governor seat in midterms; Democrats score key wins in Colorado, Connecticut

According to NBC News projections, Hochul defeated Republican Bruce Blakeman to win another term as New York governor, while Weiser defeated his Republican opponent to win the Colorado gubernatorial race.

Democrats have secured major victories in several gubernatorial contests across the United States, with Kathy Hochul retaining the New York governorship, Phil Weiser winning in Colorado and Ned Lamont securing another term in Connecticut, as the 2026 US midterm election results continue to emerge.

Why did the 2026 governor races matter beyond state leadership?

Why did the 2026 governor races matter beyond state leadership?

Who won the 2026 gubernatorial races in New York, Colorado and Connecticut?

Who won the 2026 gubernatorial races in New York, Colorado and Connecticut?

Also Read: US midterm elections 2026: Three possible outcomes and what they mean for Trump

Democrats also registered a victory in Rhode Island, where Fox News projected that Helena Foulkes would defeat Republican Aaron Guckian and a field of independent candidates to become the state's next governor.

In New Mexico, Democratic Senator Ben Ray Lujan won re-election to the US Senate, according to NBC News projections, adding to the party's victories in the congressional contests.

However, Republicans also secured important victories in several races. In Wyoming, Republican Harriet Hageman defeated Democrat James Byrd to win the Senate contest, while Republican Eric Barlow defeated Democrat Kenneth Casner in the state's gubernatorial race, according to NBC News projections.

In Kentucky, Fox News projected Republican Representative Andy Barr as the winner of the US Senate race against Democratic state lawmaker Charles Booker. The victory marks an important gain for Republicans as they seek to retain control of the upper chamber.

Republicans also retained their Senate seat in Florida, with incumbent Senator Ashley Moody defeating Democrat Angie Nixon, according to projections by CBS News.

With 98 per cent of the votes counted in the Florida Senate contest, Moody secured 4,156,406 votes, accounting for 50.9 per cent, while Nixon received 3,914,706 votes, or 48 per cent, according to the reported results.

Also Read: US midterm elections forecasts put Democrats ahead in Senate and House races

Moody, 51, was appointed to the Senate last year to fill the vacancy left by Marco Rubio, who became US Secretary of State. She previously served as Florida's attorney general and worked as a commercial litigator and federal prosecutor.

Meanwhile, attention has also turned towards the battle for control of the US House of Representatives, with early returns indicating potential Democratic gains.

According to CNN, two senior Democratic sources said preliminary election results suggested that the party was on course to secure at least 230 seats in the House.

One of the sources indicated that the Democratic tally could approach 240 seats if the party managed to retain its leads in Indiana's 5th Congressional District and Florida's 9th Congressional District, both of which were won by President Donald Trump by double-digit margins in the 2024 presidential election.

However, the races in both districts remained too early to call, and Republican sources cautioned against drawing conclusions about the scale of potential Democratic gains at this stage, CNN reported.

The results emerging from gubernatorial, Senate and House contests underline the competitive nature of the 2026 midterm elections, with both parties securing victories in key states as the battle for control of Congress continues.

The election outcomes will determine the political balance in Washington and shape the legislative landscape for the remainder of Trump's presidency.