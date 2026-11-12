Actor and comedian Anthony Clark, best known for playing Greg Warner in the CBS sitcom Yes, Dear, has died at the age of 62. Clark died on November 10, and his former co-star Mike O’Malley announced his death in a social media tribute the following day.

‘Yes, Dear’ star Anthony Clark dies at 62. (X/ @gtguapp)

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O’Malley remembered Clark as a comedian who had already built a strong following in Boston before making his way into television. In a post on X, he recalled watching Clark perform at The Comedy Connection in the mid-1990s.

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“When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows,” O’Malley wrote. “He was so unique — one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations. I was a fan before I was a friend.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to a report by Deadline, Clark died from complications related to pneumonia. However, these details have not been publicly confirmed by his family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a report by Deadline, Clark died from complications related to pneumonia. However, these details have not been publicly confirmed by his family. {{/usCountry}}

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Anthony Clark's career in television and films

Clark became widely recognized for playing Greg Warner in Yes, Dear, a CBS sitcom about two couples with contrasting lifestyles living under the same roof. The show premiered in 2000 and ran for six seasons, ending in 2006 after 122 episodes.

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He also appeared in television sitcoms including Boston Common and Soul Man. In 2006, he returned to stand-up comedy as the host of the fourth season of Last Comic Standing.

His film credits included the 1993 romantic drama A Thing Called Love, starring River Phoenix and Sandra Bullock, and the 1996 action film The Rock, in which he played a hairdresser who cuts Sean Connery's hair.

Clark also appeared in an HBO Young Comedians special alongside performers including Dave Chappelle and Dave Attell, building his career in stand-up comedy before becoming a familiar face on television.

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Yes, Dear creator Greg Garcia pays tribute

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Greg Garcia, executive producer of Yes, Dear and creator of My Name Is Earl, also remembered Clark in comments to Deadline.

Garcia said the two had reconnected in recent years and spoke on the phone every month. He described Clark as having “the most insane sense of humor” of anyone he knew.

Garcia recalled that Clark had recently encouraged him when he decided to try stand-up comedy for the first time. Their last conversations took place just weeks before Clark's death, when they exchanged jokes and stories.

Clark's former colleagues and fellow comedians have remembered him for his distinctive humour, his early success on the Boston comedy circuit and the friendships he maintained throughout his career.