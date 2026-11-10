Jimmy Carr faces backlash over Russell Brand prison jokes during stand-up show: ‘Cashing in on this is beyond despicable’

Comedian Jimmy Carr has sparked controversy after making a series of jokes about Russell Brand’s prison sentence during a recent stand-up performance. While some fans have praised Carr’s sharp humour, others have accused him of making light of a serious criminal case and using the controversy to promote his upcoming comedy tour. A clip of Jimmy Carr making jokes about Russell Brand’s conviction and sentence drew millions of views and mixed reactions (AP)

The backlash began after Carr shared a 15-second clip from one of his comedy shows on X (formerly Twitter), shortly after Brand was sentenced to prison following his conviction on rape and sexual assault charges.

Jimmy Carr’s joke about Russell Brand goes viral In the video, an audience member asks Carr: “What do you think about Russell Brand?”

Responding to the question, Carr says: “Well, this is interesting. It’s crazy to think that Russell Brand is going to jail for something he didn’t do… get consent.”

The comedian then makes another pointed remark, joking about Brand’s impending prison sentence and suggesting that his views on sex and consent could change behind bars.

“I think Russell Brand’s views on sex and consent are going to radically change in the next week,” Carr says.

The clip quickly gained traction on social media, attracting over 3.4 million views on X since it was posted.

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