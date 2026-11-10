Jimmy Carr faces backlash over Russell Brand prison jokes during stand-up show: ‘Cashing in on this is beyond despicable’
Jimmy Carr has drawn criticism for jokes about Russell Brand’s prison sentence in a clip that went viral on X.
Comedian Jimmy Carr has sparked controversy after making a series of jokes about Russell Brand’s prison sentence during a recent stand-up performance. While some fans have praised Carr’s sharp humour, others have accused him of making light of a serious criminal case and using the controversy to promote his upcoming comedy tour.
The backlash began after Carr shared a 15-second clip from one of his comedy shows on X (formerly Twitter), shortly after Brand was sentenced to prison following his conviction on rape and sexual assault charges.
Jimmy Carr’s joke about Russell Brand goes viral
In the video, an audience member asks Carr: “What do you think about Russell Brand?”
Responding to the question, Carr says: “Well, this is interesting. It’s crazy to think that Russell Brand is going to jail for something he didn’t do… get consent.”
The comedian then makes another pointed remark, joking about Brand’s impending prison sentence and suggesting that his views on sex and consent could change behind bars.
“I think Russell Brand’s views on sex and consent are going to radically change in the next week,” Carr says.
The clip quickly gained traction on social media, attracting over 3.4 million views on X since it was posted.
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Social media users accuse Carr of cashing in on the controversy
Carr’s comments have triggered mixed reactions online, with several users criticising the comedian for making jokes about a case involving serious sexual offences.
Some questioned whether the timing and subject matter were appropriate, while others accused him of using the controversy to generate publicity for his new tour, Killing Jokes.
“Cashing in on this is beyond despicable,” one user commented.
Another wrote: “OK, so someone asks you about a man recently convicted of rape, and your response is two rape jokes.”
A third social media user expressed a broader objection to the subject, writing: “I don’t think the timing to make jokes about this will ever be appropriate.”
The fact that Carr’s post also included a link to purchase tickets for his upcoming tour further fuelled accusations that the comedian was using the viral moment as a promotional opportunity.
Carr’s previous association With Russell Brand also draws attention
The controversy has also revived discussions about Carr’s professional association with Brand over the years.
The two comedians have appeared together on several television programmes and comedy line-ups, including Big Fat Quiz of the Year and Roast Battle.
Some social media users questioned why Carr had not spoken as openly about Brand during their earlier professional interactions.
“It’s a pity you weren’t so forthcoming when you were repeatedly appearing on TV shows and comedy line-ups with him,” one commenter wrote.
The controversy comes after Russell Brand was sentenced following a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court in London.
Brand, 51, received a sentence of 10 years and six months in prison after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More